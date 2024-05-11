Sam Rubin, Veteran Hollywood Entertainment Journalist, Dies at 64

Sam Rubin, a veteran journalist who covered KTLA's entertainment coverage for more than 30 years, died Friday in Los Angeles. He was 64 years old.

Presenter Frank Buckley confirmed the journalist's death in an emotional announcement on Friday afternoon. Choking back tears as he announced the news on air, Buckley called his colleagues' deaths shocking and difficult to understand at the time.

Quite simply, Sam was KTLA, he added before praising Rubin's cheerful personality.

Rubin called in sick during the Friday morning show, Buckley said, but the network did not share additional details about his death.

A source close to the incident told the Times that Rubin suffered cardiac arrest at his West Valley home and was taken to the hospital Friday morning.

The newsroom is in tears right now, Buckley said on air. He added that there was a lot of emotion among Rubin's colleagues.

I think we all think losing Sam is like losing a close family friend, said Hollywood Alternative's Jamie Gruttemeyer, Rubins' manager. Someone who could always cheer you up, someone who was welcome in your home and always showed up with a smile on their face. Sam will be forever missed.

Sam was a giant in the local news industry and entertainment world, and a staple of Los Angeles morning television for decades, KTLA said of Rubin in a statement shared on social networks. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched everyone who knew him.

Film critic Scott Mantz, who replaced Rubin early Friday, wrote on social media that he was absolutely shocked to learn of his colleagues' sudden deaths. Sam was simply the greatest guy, Mantz wrote.

I always called him the godfather of entertainment news, and it was true. An absolute legend [and] a generous person,” Mantz added.

Sam Rubin brought a sense of authenticity to Los Angeles that the brand-new KTLA 5 Morning News show needed, according to founding co-anchor Carlos Amezcua.

Journalist Sam Rubin arrives at the AARP Movies for Grownups Film Showcase in 2014. (Vince Bucci/Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)

Amezcua, 70, described Rubin as the connective tissue that helped him, forecaster Mark Kriski and co-anchor Barbara Beck reach their target audience.

What can always be said about Sam is that he helped KTLA Morning News connect to Los Angeles as a native Angeleno who loved Los Angeles and knew the city better than anyone on set, said Amezcua, a San Diego native who started with KTLA in 1991. We had LA in our call letters and Sam always said we knew LA and LA knew us.

Rubin was known for his humor and developed chemistry with Amezcua, the former anchor said. What impressed Amezcua most, however, was Rubin's extensive knowledge.

He knew Hollywood and what was important to the entertainment industry, said Amezcua, co-founder of digital streaming service Beond TV.

Over time, Amezcua said, viewers and even some in the industry began to view Rubin as a celebrity.

We made fun of him about it all the time, Amezcua said. I told him that you are as big as the celebrities you interview. He would just laugh and say, “Come on,” but I think deep down he knew it.

One aspect that wasn't seen on television was Rubin's love for family, Amezcua said. He said the two of them sometimes brought their families to the set and they all became friends.

“I have five kids and they all knew Sam and his family, and Sam was so generous with his time,” Amezcua said. He was a good family man and they loved him. We all loved him.

Former news director Jason Ball, who worked at KTLA from 2008 to 2021 before retiring, called Rubin larger than life and a lion who deserves to be memorialized.

Ball said he sometimes clashed with Rubin over show ideas, but he didn't mind his colleague pushing him out of his comfort zone.

Sometimes you didn't know what he was going to do, which could be a challenge for me, Ball said. But I always knew he cared about the show and I'm not sure how KTLA will operate without him.

The journalist was born on February 16, 1960 and graduated from University High School and then Occidental College in Los Angeles, where he received a degree in American studies and rhetoric.

Rubin joined KTLA's Morning News program in 1991 and, during his tenure, built a reputation for his disarming interviews and warm personality on and off the air. As the face of KTLA's entertainment coverage, Rubin won over Angeleno audiences, including celebrity viewers Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler.

He made you feel special every time, Winkler said in a call to KTLA Friday. He made every human being feel so special and made them open like a flower.

He also had a way of turning lead into gold. There are a lot of stupid, boring celebrities out there, AKA actor Greg Grunberg said by phone on the show Friday. And man, did he make them all interesting.

I really liked Sam, who was so supportive of me and the industry in general, Bridesmaids director Paul Feig wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He was the best. I can't really accept his departure. Sending so much love to his family and friends. So sad. RIP Sam. I love you, buddy.

It's like a bomb went off in Hollywood, talk show host and former Entertainment Tonight co-host Leeza Gibbons said on Friday's show. He was curious and he was present. And those things make people feel special, whether you're being interviewed by him or watching him on TV.

Although he is best known for his presence at KTLA, the San Diego-born journalist has also brought his industry knowledge to foreign platforms. He appeared regularly on BBC Television and was a regular contributor to Australian radio Triple M and Channel 9 Television, according to KTLA. website.

The author of biographies on former first lady Jacqueline Onassis and Rosemarys Baby star Mia Farrow, Rubin has won several Daytime Emmys for his entertainment coverage. He also received a Golden Mike Award for his entertainment reporting and an Associated Press Television and Radio Award for his work. Other honors include honors from the Southern California Broadcasters Association, the Los Angeles Press Club and the National Hispanic Media Coalition.

He was born to be a broadcaster. He was the best broadcaster there was, Eric Spillman, a KTLA reporter and longtime colleague of Rubins, said on Friday's show.

Outside of his on-air work, Rubin was a founding member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association, owned a self-described television production company, and supported several nonprofit organizations.

Rubin is survived by his wife, Leslie Gale Shuman, and four children.

LA Times Staff Writer Richard Winton contributed to this report.