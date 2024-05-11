Joint Letter: 13 West Coast Studio Locals United Head Towards General Ground Bargaining in Hollywood





Leaders of IATSE's 13 West Coast studio locals have distributed the following joint letter to members regarding ongoing Hollywood Basic Agreement negotiations: Dear members, As Hollywood's 13 locals have successfully concluded their local-specific negotiations, we are once again focused on the biggest challenge before us all. The upcoming Basic Agreements/General Negotiations, scheduled to begin on Monday April 29, will be both more complex and more consequential, as they encompass the broadest and most important issues impacting the trades represented by the 13 sections Hollywood locals. Our general proposals include: Significant salary increases

Artificial intelligence: various approaches to implement protections for our different AI professions

Adjust and/or remove some of the sideletters

Resolve subcontracting issues

Additional residual funding for the MPIPHP

Establish a 401(k) that supplements our pension and IAP

Increased penalties for rest periods

Improve sick leave

Improving wage differentials in different genres under the videotape deal We must secure a substantial amount of additional income in the Film Industry Pension and Health Schemes (MPIPHP). A Actuarial projections currently indicate that this amount will total approximately $670 million over the course of a new three-year agreement. A significant portion of this decline is due to job loss that led to a reduction in reported hours last year and continues today. Additionally, funds from MPI Health Plan reserves were used to expand eligibility, ensuring continued coverage for participants. In addition to these financial considerations, we are keenly aware of the desire to improve our members' health and retirement benefits. We have carefully evaluated various options and are currently evaluating the economic ramifications of further expansion of the approximately $670 million required to support the MPIPHP. Together, we remain united, determined to reach an agreement in principle that the members of the 13 local sections will be happy to ratify. Updates will be provided throughout the process.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://iatse.net/joint-letter-13-west-coast-studio-locals-united-heading-into-hollywood-basic-general-negotiations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos