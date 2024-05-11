Sam Rubin, who died Friday at 64, felt like a fun-loving friend on KTLA 5 Morning News – Daily News

Legendary Los Angeles entertainment journalist Sam Rubin I still felt like a friend. You might be a Hollywood star chatting with Rubin on KTLA 5 Morning News or a teary-eyed viewer watching from home, but Rubin's cheerful, inquisitive speaking style made you feel part of his circle.

Rubin, 64, died Friday at his home, apparently of a heart attack. He called in sick Friday, a day after interviewing actress Jane Seymour on the Morning News, with no signs of abnormality.

As news of his death spread, the loss – for celebrities, viewers, colleagues, friends and family – was profound.

“He made you feel special every time and I'm not the only person who felt that warmth every time they sat at your desk,” actor Henry Winkler said in a call to KTLA then as the station reported his death and remembered his many. years behind the Morning News anchor's desk, in his chair on the right side of your screen.

“He made every human being feel so special, and then he made them open up like a flower,” Winkler continued.

“The Sam you saw on the air is the Sam who wasn't on the air,” said KTLA anchor Frank Buckley, who struggled to keep his cool as he broke the news. Rubin's death to viewers just after noon Friday.

“I am heartbroken,” Mariane McLucas wrote on KTLA’s Facebook post announcing Rubin’s death. “Sam was like family. Every morning I checked on him. We have chatted on social media many times over the years. Such a kind man, such a fun soul. I just broke up.

The veteran actor said Rubin also had a talent for “making you open up like a flower.” Winkler added: “My thoughts are with his family, with you, with his colleagues. We will miss him so much. I'm so upset that he's not here with us.

In his interviews, Rubin often sounded like a fan who had been lucky enough to land a job as an entertainment journalist. Not that he was anything less than a very talented professional journalist. He so clearly loved his work in a pinch-me, I-can-really-do-it way.

Often, he can open an interview with a crazy question to surprise a media-trained artist and thus break the ice.

“Is this shampoo and conditioner?” Or just shampoo? What’s the hair regimen, Jared, hello there,” Rubin once asked Jared Leto to kick off their interview. The long-haired actor-musician laughed and played along – “Well, you know, my friend, it's a toupee” – and Rubin howled with laughter.

At the Oscars in 2018, Rubin ended up speaking with Common and Tiffany Haddish and ultimately cheekily suggested that they might be a good match, so why not go on a date? A few years later, they were a couple and Rubin was more than happy with his matchmaking personality.

Rubin was always ready to play with whatever the guests invited him to do. Invitations to dance have never been turned down, whether it was K-pop boy band Ateez teaching her one of their moves on air last year, or Rubin jokingly proposing to her to join Destiny's Child several years earlier.

“Can I make backups with you guys?” “” Rubin asked the trio as he demonstrated his skills. “Ahhh, I think you have some work to do,” Beyoncé replied, trying not to laugh at her jerky movements.

Rubin often spoke about his own life on air, such as his adventures with his wife Leslie and their four children. His KTLA colleagues laughed as they recalled how much Rubin hated camping and how happily he went when it was an outing with one of his children.

In 2012, he flew to New York to do a press conference with Ryan Gosling for “The Place Beyond the Pines,” mainly because his daughter Perry, 17, had threatened to stop talking to him if he did not meet his favorite. actor and ask her some very specific questions for her. Rubin did it, Gosling was impressed by the questions and Perry was surely delighted.

Like any journalist, do your job long enough and you'll make a mistake. Rubin had the ability to apologize, laugh and move on, although the time Samuel L. Jackson chastised Rubin for confusing him with Laurence Fishbourne surely wasn't funny.

All of it – the sense of fun, the humility, the willingness to say and do anything, the good-natured affection he had for all his guests, and the genuine kindness and warmth he had for all in his orbit – contributed to the outpouring. of emotion which greeted his death on Friday.

“I don't think there has ever been anyone who loved his job more than Sam Rubin,” actress Marilu Henner wrote on X. “He was always great! My heart goes out to his beautiful family at home and to his incredible family at KTLA You could feel the love when you walked on set.

Actor Kiefer Sutherland mentioned running into Rubin on a red carpet earlier this year – Rubin was a staple of award show coverage in Los Angeles.

“I last spoke to Sam Rubin at the Critics Choice Awards this year,” Sutherland posted on buoy of kindness. I will miss him.”

Actor Danny Trejo called KTLA Friday from Canada where he was traveling to share his feelings about Rubin.

“He was someone if you met him, you would call him a friend,” Trejo said. “I'm in Canada right now and they're calling me and [I go], 'Oh man, not mate.' He was just a really lovely guy.

Viewers also spoke fondly of their morning TV friend of so many years.

“It’s like losing a loved one – I woke up every day to see the morning news on KTLA and he was there,” Israel Ang wrote on Facebook. “Even yesterday he was there with I think he said no makeup. And today there was no Sam and I didn't think about it until now. I'm sad, I'm not going to lie. I felt a tear run down my face. We will miss him.”

“I'm sitting here crying like I knew him personally but that's how he made you feel,” Traci Berquist Alo commented on Facebook.