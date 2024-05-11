Mike Posner Offers Advice at Hollywood & Mind Summit





By his own admission, rapper/songwriter/producer Mike Posner experienced a mid-life crisis at age 22. He had signed a major label deal and had his first big hit with his 2010 Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit, Cooler Than Me. A few years later, by the time an EDM remix of his stripped-down I Took a Pill in Ibiza earned him a 2017 Grammy nomination for song of the year, Posner was on the verge of feeling disillusioned and burned out by the celebrity. Posner continued to make music, but also took a hard look at the decisions he was making and how they affected his physical and mental health. During the closing session of the second annual Hollywood & Mind Summit held at UTA in Beverly Hills on Thursday (May 9), hosted by Hollywood & Mind founder Cathy Applefeld Olson, Posner, 36, shared a part of the wisdom he acquired during his career and the hard work he did on himself, including climbing Mount Everest, crossing America and his encounters with a snake in doorbell. The day-long event focused on the intersection of entertainment and mental health and featured nearly 50 speakers, including mental health professionals, actors, comedians, athletes and industry leaders. entertainment, all of which invest in well-being. Panelists includedCouples therapystar Dr. Orna Guralnik, actor and singer Chyler Leigh, music producer Aaron Pearce, Angel Carter Conrad, actress/producer Soleil Moon Frye, comedians Kevin Fredericks and Carmen Esposito, professional basketball player Imani McGee-Stafford, Indianapolis Colts vice president/owner Kalen Jackson,bell tunecreator and showrunner Morgan Stevenson Cooper, model Emma Brooks, NAACP's Kyle Bowser and actor/singer Kevin Quinn. Here are six takeaways from the Olsons panel with Posner. The power of disillusionment to bring about change I became famous at the age of 22 and it was a real roller coaster,” Posner said. It was very overwhelming at first, but I now consider it a blessing because it helped me become who I am now. I like who I am now. Like most people, Posner believed that achieving certain goals, including launching a successful music career and reaching a certain tax bracket, would make him happy. But when you do and it doesn't solve your problems, hope disappears and that's when disillusionment sets in, he said. And disillusionment is not a bad thing in itself. That’s really what we do with disillusionment. I set out on a quest. I thought, “Well, okay, these things that I thought – fame, money, popularity and all the rest – that I thought were going to change my instant experience of life didn't. not done. So if not that, then what? And that’s what the second chapter of my life is about.

A long walk to freedom In 2019, Posner reached a major inflection point. I've felt the pain of not understanding this equation, of having all this external success and knowing I have everything, but deep down I kind of know I have nothing. Even though his management team told him he was crazy, he decided to walk across America. It was quite different, quite a left turn, from what was on my CV before that, which was being a pop star, he says. This trip changed my life, he said. I'm not saying everyone here should walk across America, but sometimes there's an internal walk we have to do. There's an internal feeling like there's more to me than what I'm letting out. There is sometimes an element of expectation that I felt in life, like there is this beautiful part of me that I keep to myself and I will let it out when the time is right. And what I have learned on this journey is that times are never right. The time has come. You don't want to have a life steeped in waiting for later. The reason I think some artists see me that way is because I had everything and I left.

Rattlesnake Shake At mile 1,797 while crossing America, Posner was bitten by a rattlesnake. He took it as a deeply meaningful sign. I was on a journey to lose a layer of skin; not to show people who I was, but to discover who I would become on this journey, he said. I have been hurt and injured by a thing that also sheds layers of skin. And I consider this venom that flowed through my veins to be the most powerful medicine I have taken so far. I have been on strong medications and this is my favorite. Posner spent five nights in the hospital and nearly lost his foot, or even his life, as his leg swelled to the size of an elephant's trunk. But then, after a long recovery, he picked up exactly where he left off and covered the remaining over 1,000 kilometers. It was the only way for me to become the version of myself that I know I'm meant to be. [was] to finish this walk.

The power of no When asked by Applefeld how the music industry can help creatives achieve their journey, Posner emphasized that artists need to understand their own agency. I don't like the narrative of like, I'm an artist and my label and my manager made me do all this. They didn't force you to do anything. They work for you. Sorry. And you can always say no. If you don't feel like you can say no, you need to learn it. And it's no one's fault but yours. I think an industry where more people are healthy, happy, and fulfilled is probably ultimately a more abundant industry. You create better works of art for longer and I think that translates into prosperity for everyone.

Quit social media Posner has over 775,000 followers on Instagram, but it's unlikely he knows it. When asked how he deals with anonymous keyboard warriors constantly trying to take down celebrities, Posner joked that I have this hack. This is called not reading comments. It's pretty good. Posner, who digs deep into his Instagram, writes down what he wants to post and hands it to his team who posts it for him. I don't have the real apps on my phone, he says, acknowledging that it's a privilege most people don't have. These things are a little addictive, he said of social media. And that's why algorithms work. There's at least a part of me, and I suspect other people in this room, that really enjoys the drama of someone saying something mean about me. Depression, negative thoughts, cynicism and self-pity are truly addictive. I mean, anyone who's spent time in these spirals knows that there's a part of you that loves it, that wants to go there. And so, for me, it's been a practice of loving that part of myself, but no longer letting it steer the ship of my life.

New music and more Posner will release a new album that he says will serve as the soundtrack to his spiritual journey, and he is also writing a book about his journey across America. To finely illustrate how far he has come in his quest, he ended his session by performing I Took a Pill in Ibiza acoustically, which really made the songs stand out, painful and poignant lyrics about feeling like a has-been in in his twenties, sabotaging his entire life. relationships and finding nothing but emptiness in spending all his money on girls and shoes; he then played a song from his new album, the uplifting and hopeful It's a Beautiful Day to Be Alive. He also led the room in a breathing exercise and, as parting advice, added: There are people in this room struggling with something real, difficult. I want to remind you that this is just the beginning and you are exactly where you are supposed to be.

