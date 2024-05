Abigail We are returning to the horror genre after some time away. “Abigail” takes audiences on a twisty journey through horror and comedy, led by directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. These names may sound familiar as they are the recent directors of Scream VI and another name linked to this film is our main character in Melissa Barrera. She's as good here as she was in Scream. I was pleasantly surprised by this casting because some new/upcoming actors are there. We also see Kathryn Newton who was last seen in the latest Ant-Man movie, and of course to round it all out there is Giancarlo Esposito who is always good! So, would this film work with a solid cast at the helm? On the film. Our story begins when we see Abigail (Weir) practicing her ballet while the other protagonists of this film prepare to kidnap her. This is cut back and forth and provides a strong rhythm at the start. Little done everyone knows there was more to this girl than meets the eye. It's a VAMPIRE! Let the cat and mouse games begin! Alisha Weir shines as the enigmatic Abigail, exuding the perfect blend of innocence and menace. Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Will Catlett, Kevin Durand, Angus Cloud, Giancarlo Esposito and Matthew Goode round out the cast with stellar performances, each bringing their own unique flavor to the mix. Visually, “Abigail” is a feast for the eyes, with breathtaking cinematography that captures the eerie beauty of the film’s setting. From the dark, shadowy streets of the city to the opulent yet eerie interiors of the mansion, each image is meticulously crafted to immerse viewers in the world of the story. But it’s not just the visuals that set “Abigail” apart; it is also the clever mix of horror and comedy that keeps the audience in suspense. This is a testament to the directors as they added the same mix in Scream VI. I'm looking forward to their next film. “Abigail” is more than just a horror film; it's an exciting journey that will leave audiences laughing, gasping and screaming for more. Whether you're a fan of vampires or simply looking for a good scare, this film delivers. Take a break from all that rain and go see this movie! 4 stars out of 5

