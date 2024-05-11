Cyber ​​attack targeting BC government networks carried out by a “state or state-sponsored actor”

British Columbia's public safety minister says he is convinced a cyberattack targeting government networks was carried out by a “state or state-sponsored actor.”

In the update released Friday, Mike Farnworth said he did not know and could not comment on which country might have been involved.

The “sophisticated” nature of the attack and the methods the intruders used to try to cover their tracks led government and private sector experts to conclude that the attackers were state-backed, Farnworth said.





Minister explains why it took two weeks after the cyberattack for the province to notify its employees



Earlier Friday, British Columbia's head of public service, Shannon Salter, said the initial intrusion was detected on April 10 and confirmed the next day.

British Columbia Premier David Eby was informed of the incident on April 17, while the public service was ordered to strengthen its passwords on April 19. Cabinet was only informed on Wednesday this week, the same day the cyberattack was publicly revealed.





B.C. cyberattack likely state-led, province says



Farnworth said the information was withheld on the advice of cybersecurity experts for security reasons, as they worked to understand and protect against the attack.

“If you release this information, or say there has been an intrusion or attack before the work is completed, you end up leaving the system open to even greater compromises and even greater intrusions,” Farnworth said.

“So the first priority is to make sure the system is secure…and then and only then will you be able to provide information to the public.” We follow the advice of experts.

BC government network hit by cyberattack



Farnworth said the province is working with the Canadian Center for Cyber ​​Security and Microsoft's Detection and Response team. Police are also involved, and Farnworth said he is in regular contact with the federal government about the incident.

The intrusion was not a ransomware attack, Farnworth said. He did not specify what the intruders were looking for, other than to suggest that governments are always a target.

The minister added that the province is confident in the security of its information, highlighting the staff of 76 people within the Ministry of Citizen Services responsible for cybersecurity. He added that the province is also confident that measures are in place to ensure remote working for government employees is safe.

“The reality is that this is the world we live in, and it is constantly changing and the government places a high priority on making sure that we are also evolving and keeping up with the changes that we are seeing,” he said. -he declares.

London Drugs investigates cyberattack and possible impact on personal information



On Thursday, BC United Official Opposition Leader Kevin Falcon said the government needed to provide more details to the public.

He highlighted the recent London Drugs cybersecurity incident, noting that the company provided near-daily updates on the situation.

We know for at least eight days they knew this was a problem, Falcon said.

And last night, they quietly released a statement in the middle of a Canucks playoff hockey game, which is part of their tendency to always keep things secret and not be transparent.

Farnworth said once the investigation into the incident is complete, the province will undertake a “full review” of the incident and provide more information to the public.