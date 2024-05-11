'Godzilla x Kong' Sequel Taps Writer Dave Callaham





Shang Chi and the legend of the ten rings screenwriter Dave Callaham moves from the Marvelverse to the Monsterverse. The scribe, known for his action sense, has been tapped to write the next installment of Legendary's Godzilla/Kong monster movie series. This hiring follows the box office success of Godzilla x Kong: The New Kingdom, which grossed nearly $555 million worldwide. This is the biggest harvest since 2017 Kong: Skull Islandwhich peaked at $568 million. Empire, which is still in theaters, might also be one of the five highest-grossing films (if not the highest-grossing) in the series, as it only took in $135 million, per source. So, Legendary is keen to keep the monster juices flowing. Directed by Adam Wingard Empire and created history with his frequent collaborator Simon Barrett as well as Terry Rossio. Legendary indicated that it would like to see Wingard return to the director's chair after a successful run that also included entering 2021. Godzilla vs. Kong. But Wingard doesn't have a deal at this point. To complicate matters, the filmmaker intends to make an original film, titled Assaultthis fall for A24, before embarking on other projects. Still, Callaham knows a thing or two about Godzilla. The scribe wrote the first drafts and received the story by credit for the 2014 one. Godzilla, the film that started Legendary's monster craze. The company's five films have collectively grossed $2.5 billion at the worldwide box office and last year the company expanded into television with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The show proved to be a hit for Apple TV+ and now a second season as well as spinoffs are in the works. Callaham is known to have originated The Expendables action franchise and has worked on films such as the 2021 Mortal Combat restart and Wonder Woman 1984. He received praise for writing Marvel's highly praised 2021 entry Shang Chi and co-wrote Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse, which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film. Callaham is currently writing the third and final film in the series, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Versewith Phil Lord and Chris Miller. He is repped by UTA and Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment.

