How Dragonball Evolution, Hollywood's Worst Manga Adaptation Ever, Mocked Akira Toriyama's Iconic Series
Chan himself expressed interest in a live-action adaptation in 1995, but warned that it would require many stunning special effects and a huge budget.
The big bosses told me it was a $120 million movie, said James Marsters, who played the villainous Piccolo. [Then] when I go out in Durango, Mexico [where the film was shot]it's a 30 million dollar photo [] they don't even want to pay for the stuntman to wear makeup like me.
The plot is difficult to follow, although perhaps especially if you are a fan of the series. High school nerd Goku (Justin Chatwin) receives a magical Dragonball for his 18th birthday from his grandfather Gohan (Randall Duk Kim).
When Piccolo and his sidekick Mai (Eriko Tamura) kill Gohan, Goku sets out to foil their plans by recovering the rest of the seven Dragonballs, with the help of Bulma (Emmy Rossum), Master Roshi (Chow Yun-fat) and Yamcha (Joon ). Park) along the way.
Thirty million dollars may seem like a lot, but it doesn't go very far when it comes to creating compelling fantasy worlds. Shot in saturated colors, the film's exteriors look downright eerie, with a few futuristic elements thrown in for good measure.
The interiors, meanwhile, were filmed in an abandoned jeans factory and evoke exactly the levels of magic that that suggests.
If Wong and his colleagues thought all of this could be saved in post-production, they were wrong. The CGI is among the worst in any major film of the era, particularly an embarrassing sequence set amid a blazing volcanic landscape.
Ben Ramsey's screenplay isn't much better. I'm sorry I shot you, I thought you were a murderous thief, Bulma said as if she spoke a second or even third language.
Love interest Chi-Chi (Jamie Chung) suffers the worst. You are different, she said to Goku. I like different! I know it may be hard to believe, but we are a lot alike.
The sequence in which Goku imagines her, framed by fields of flowers and sucking a large strawberry, is another weak point.
In fact, Goku's problem isn't that he's different, but that he's so generic. Instead of a pure-hearted warrior, he's a randy schoolboy with horrible boy band hair and an expression that suggests he knows he's in a spinoff movie.
When Bulma says, I have to have them all! you wonder what manga series Ramsey and co were watching.
But the film's biggest flaw is conceptual. While it's easy to imagine the effect of studio pressure, casting Caucasian actors in Asian roles constitutes a parody of the source material, inspired by Eastern mysticism and Hong Kong cinema.
As if the whitewashing wasn't bad enough, the Asian actors are little more than a front.
Gohan chews chicken feet and mumbles self-help aphorisms such as: You have to be confident in who you are. Yamcha is a bleached blonde bandit who communicates entirely in guy-speak like “No problemo”.
When the film was released, it only grossed $56.5 million worldwide. The reviews were wild, audiences were confused, and fans barely recognized their beloved characters.
Wong, a safe pair of hands who wrote for The X Files and created the Final destination franchise, never made another film.
In the years since, the cast and crew have attempted to make amends. To have something with my name on it as a writer be so globally vilified is heartbreaking, Ramsey wrote.
Receiving hate messages from all over the world is heartbreaking [but] I take full responsibility for what was such a disappointment to so many fans. I tried my best, but at the end of the day I gave up Dragon Ball.
When Toriyama died in March, Chatwin posted on Instagram: Rest in peace brother. Sorry we messed up so badly with this adaptation. Amen to that.
