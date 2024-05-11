The artist Fleischmanns will have a solo exhibition | Entertainment News





ROXBURY Flower Targets, a solo exhibition featuring a series of works by local artist Laura Sue King, will open with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 at the Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road in Roxbury . According to a press release, the exhibition includes acrylic paintings on canvas and wood, as well as watercolors on paper. The show will remain on view until July 6. Commenting on his work, King said that his paintings were all about color. Knowledge of scientific and theoretical systems helps me feel a little more in control of what I do in the studio, but this information doesn't make good charts. Although color choice is my goal when I begin each painting, it is surely the experience of color rather than the color itself that motivates me. There are two different tracks in the Flower Targets series: one, acrylic on canvas or plywood panel, highlights process and materiality. The image is finished with a plastic flatness which contrasts with the background of the support. Additional petals surrounding the outermost band of the target reinforce the identity of the image, pushing the nonobjective subject to the edge of representation. The second group is painted in watercolor and pencil on paper. Formed by applying multiple layers of wet-on-dry washes that gradually become supersaturated in the center, the monochromatic Flower Targets evoke both spatial and spectral density. King was born in 1962 in Santa Barbara, California, to a feminist schoolteacher and a hippie potter. Her interest in how color is experienced in painting began while she was a graduate student at Hunter College Color School. King has exhibited in Argentina, China, Germany, Mauritius, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Great Britain and the United States. She has been honored as both an artist and educator, receiving an AIM Award from the Bronx Museum of the Arts, an international printmaking residency from the Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Mauritius, and grants from Hunter College, the New School and the State of New York. King teaches undergraduate studio art at Hunter College, where she has been an adjunct professor for 30 years. She lives full-time in Fleischmanns, with her partner and their two dogs. The Roxbury Arts Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-326-7908 for more information.

