STEAM event in Newark on May 11

Moving.

Like sweet. Comforting. Like a little child discovering science, art and technology at school STEAM Around the Place event in and around Newark's Harriet Tubman Square from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 11.

But also touch as in: get your hands on everything.

That's the goal of this day of family fun, created by Audible in association with the Newark Museum, the Newark Pubic Library and the Newark City Parks Foundation.

“It’s all hands-on,” said Tamara Remedios, director of neighborhood activations for Audible, the audiobook company that has been a Newark corporate citizen since 2007.

“It’s about building circuits, making Jell-O slime, making paintings,” she said. “It's a whole range of activities. It's really about touching, feeling and sparking the imagination.”

Finger exercises

At the various sites in the park as well as at the nearby library and museum, children will be invited to touch fossils, build circuits, grow rock crystals, blow glass, make a cup, to observe local plants and creatures. They will also have the opportunity to create artwork and save selections of banned books at the Newark Public Library. “I don’t think it’s anything edgy,” Remedios said.

This is all about the STEAM program, formerly STEM: science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. All of this, given that school budgets are what they are, is increasingly under pressure. Saturday's event, Remedios said, is the first of many that Audible plans to host.

“It’s an investment in the future,” she said. “We are planting the seeds today. These children are our future technicians, artists, sound engineers.”

Hands-on learning, as a means of teaching science, is standard procedure today. You'll find it on every floor of the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City. In Philadelphia, there is actually an attraction called Please Touch Museum.

But it was a radically new idea in 1925, when Charles R. Richards, in his influential book “The Industrial Museum,” sparked a revolution in the field.

Until then, science museums consisted of rocks and fossils in display cases. Nothing to spark a child's imagination. And nothing that shows the process science. Nothing that demonstrated how things worked.

Age of machine

Technology, Richards worried, was leaving people behind, especially children. The machine age, he says, has left people ignorant of their own world and where the products of their daily lives come from.

In the Far East, particularly in India, the production processes that underpin daily life are revealed to every passer-by, he writes. In the open booths of the bazaar, one can see the brass and copper workers fashioning pots and pans, the tailor working on his clothes, the jeweler and the goldsmith in his small forge.

In America, on the other hand, the production processes that are the basis of today's civilization are hidden behind the walls of factories… Little is known about these operations carried out by boys and girls in the middle of growth.

What was needed, he argued, were dynamic new museums that would explain the nature of mechanized society to the average person. And let them explain by showing science in action.

Educators answered the call.

One of the first such museums in this country was the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, which opened its new headquarters in 1934. Here children could press a button, turn cranks, carry out “experiments” by them -themselves. They were stunned at the prospect. Many adults too.

Fun for everyone

“Does a feeling of rebellion swell within you at the mere sight of a sign that says: 'Don't stray?' asked the Philadelphia Inquirer on February 11, 1934. “What you need, my brother, it is a journey into the scientific and technological world. museum housed in the huge white Franklin Institute Memorial Building.

Here, the reporter said, were “complicated and expensive gadgets that will let you perform strange and exciting tricks at the touch of a button.” He was captivated. “It’s a circus, isn’t it, this museum,” he said. “And it will cure your 'don't touch' blues.”

Since then, science museums have been actively involved.

Not just because children learn better this way. Because children are children. Try to keep them from touching anything.

“If you can't really touch it, feel it, you won't feel the excitement of it,” Audible's Remedios said. “Touch and feeling make a world of difference to children.”

Go…

STEAM Around the Square, noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 11, Harriet Tubman Square Park, 501-551 Broad Street Newark. steamaroundthesquare.splashthat.com