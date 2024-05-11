Meet the Bollywood star, who once had no money to pay her school fees and survived on biscuits; now lives in Rs 44 crore house, earns





Many artists who come to Mumbai with the dream of becoming actors are struggling to reach the top of the game. Another such actor, who once did not even have money to pay his tuition fees, a nice lunch is now become a star. The actor we are talking about once had to survive on biscuits and frooti. However, he has now become a star and lives in a luxurious house worth Rs 44 crore. He is none other than Rajkummar Rao. Rajkummar Rao made his debut with a small appearance in Ram Gopal Varma's Rann. His debut as a lead hero was with Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha and then he never looked back. He has given several hits like Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Stree, Queen, Shahid, and more. Talking about his tough days, the actor revealed in an interview with Pinkvilla, “Those were tough times for me. I come from a very humble, middle class background and there was a time in school where I had no money and my teachers paid my tuition for two years. He added that when he came to Mumbai, there was a time when he had only Rs 18 in his bank account and said, “When I came to the city, we lived in a very small house. I paid Rs 7000 on my own, which I found too high. I needed around 15-20,000 rupees every month to survive and there were times when I would get a notification that I had only 18 rupees left in my account. My friend would have 23 rupees. The actor also revealed that during this time, they had very little or nothing to eat and he survived on Parle-G and Frooti for lunch. The actor also said in an interview that it was “difficult to be a foreigner.” He said: “It was difficult being a foreigner. I grew up in a joint family in Gurgaon and at that time it was just a small town. I fell in love with cinema when I was a child and knew it was what I wanted to do. I used to cycle 70 km to Delhi when I was doing theatre. It was like I was going to meet your girlfriend. However, the actor has now become a star. After giving several hits and blockbusters and making his mark on the small and big screen, the actor now lives a luxurious life and is considered one of the A-listers. He now reportedly charges Rs 6 crore per film and lives in a luxurious house worth Rs 44 crore. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is currently seen in the biographical drama Srikanth which also stars Jyotika. The film received positive reactions from audiences and also received critical acclaim. The actor will next be seen in Karan Johar's production Mr and Mrs Maahi, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and is scheduled to release on May 31. THE DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

