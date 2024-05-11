Entertainment
Marathi actor Pranit Hatte was denied hotel accommodation because he was transgender
Pranit Hatte, known for her performance in Marathi series Karbhari Laybhari, was allegedly discriminated against in a hotel. The actress was refused housing because of her gender. Pranit took to her Instagram account and revealed how the hotel staff refused to give her a room because she was transgender. (Also read: Krutika Deo recalls receiving 10 in alms during the filming of Taali)
Pranit Hatte reveals sexual discrimination in a hotel
The actor posted a video in Marathi about the incident. Pranit said that despite booking the accommodation in advance, the hotel denied giving her a room because she was a trans woman. The actor expressed frustration over last minute booking cancellation by Pooja International Hotel. The Karbhari Laybhari actor said that although he shared the document with the hotel authorities, they refused to give the room on grounds of gender preference. In the video, the Marathi artist also sarcastically said that the transgender community should be led by the people on where they can go and stay. Pranit also felt that she was not doing anything wrong by staying there for her work. Her Instagram post was captioned as follows: Rooms were rejected because of GENDER……..disgusting.
Internet users denounce a hotel for sexual discrimination
Fans have expressed their disappointment over the gender discrimination Pranit is facing. One netizen commented: I can't believe it's 2024 and this is still happening. Another user wrote: “I just called and confronted the hotel. They must certainly be ashamed of themselves now. Thank you for sharing this sad incident… (folded hands emoji). A fan commented and pointed out, “File a complaint against HOTEL. living with dignity costs our dignity and our fundamental rights dearly. One user pointed out: Violation of the Trans Gender (Protection of Trans Persons) Act, 2019 while a user captioned his comment as follows: Complaint to nearby police station. According to the Constitution, rejection on the basis of sex is an offense.
Pranit often shares her photos and videos on Instagram. The actor has previously spoken out on behalf of the transgender community.
