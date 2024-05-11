YouTube's secret weapon: its best creators

The stunt took weeks of preparation. Build a reservoir. Training with freedivers and magicians. Development of the filming schedule.

The end result of this effort, a new episode of the series from YouTube star Michelle Khare Challenge accepted in which she attempted to recreate Harry Houdini's deadliest trick, has since garnered over 4.5 million views on YouTube.

THE final product has a production quality that would rival that of “traditional” television (in fact, magician David Blaine attempted a similar stunt for a prime-time ABC special in 2006), but Khare produced the episode herself -even, for his YouTube audience.

“For Challenge accepted because we come out very rarely – unlike a normal season of television, it's about 10 to 15 episodes a year – and in each of those episodes we represent a unique community,” Khare said in an interview. “So for example, in the video where I attempted Harry Houdini's deadliest magic trick, we enter the magic community. And so, as creators, we have the commonality between me as the host, our team, and the incredible artists working on the project. But we also loved experimenting with magic-themed music. How can we refer to, you know, various major magical events that have happened throughout history? So for every episode that we do, we want to lean into that community and hear from that community how they want to be represented, and that very heavily influences my participation, production, hosting, publishing, etc.

Michelle Khare's series Challenge accepted“I Tried Houdini’s Deadliest Trick.” Ryan Forsythe

It's a level of care that Khare and other top YouTube creators say deserves closer scrutiny from the powers that be, whether in the advertising world or the awards world, YouTube shows n 'not being eligible for Emmy Awards or other honors. Khare notes that each episode of Challenge accepted can take about a year from ideation to upload, with other challenges including becoming a NASA astronaut or chess grandmaster, or learning to become a runway model, or more recently learning how to become a treasure hunter.

There is one group that seems to have bought in: viewers. YouTube is celebrating its first anniversary as the most-watched streaming platform according to Nielsen's Gauge, which tracks what consumers watch on TV. The platform says that in the United States alone, 150 million people watch on TVs every month, for a total of one billion. hours per day.

That's a staggering number, and it's due to the breadth and depth of the platform's creators, who span genres like Khare's action and adventure, kids' shows like Ms. Rachel, and shows -debates and comedies like The hot ones or the long term Hello mythical (often abbreviated GMM).

When Conan O'Brien wanted to promote his new show Max Conan must gohe ventured to The hot ones, where host Sean Evans grilled him as they devoured increasingly spicy wings (O'Brien later expressed some regret, saying his mouth “really hurt” afterward); And GMM hosts Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal are frequent guests on NBC Tonight Show.

“There's an interesting thing that's happening with this: the long-talked-about merger of what we would traditionally call user-generated content and then the traditional media space. And it was the evolution of technology that really drove it,” says McLaughlin. “It becomes a situation where the consumer is faced with two choices and in the interface that they interact with on a TV, there is no fundamental difference between the Amazon Prime logo and the YouTube logo. They're right there, two choices, but this content is generated in a very different way. Now that we've seen this merger in the tech sector, we're at this point where we're trying to figure out how do we deal with this?

“We do not create user-generated content. We are creating independent television,” adds Neal.

For McLaughlin, Neal and Khare, if the content resonates with consumers and they watch it on their TVs, perhaps it should be included in the mix for things like the Emmys or other high-profile honors.

“These awards shows are really one of the ways that we, collectively, as a culture, agree to celebrate the things that truly connect us. And we’re like, hey, this content connects,” McLaughlin says. “If you really look at the level of engagement and the level of cultural influence of what's happening on YouTube and how that influences culture, well, that's where we are. That’s where it’s evolving and that’s where it’s been for a while. And we think that should be celebrated.

“What I think is really cool about it is when you open Apple TV or Roku or whatever, you see Disney+, you see Hulu, you see Netflix and YouTube, the app is right there,” Khare adds. “We're right next to all the major streaming services, and so that's, I think, how we view a lot of the work that we do for Challenge accepted is that traditional television has always had ad breaks based on acts and tensions before an ad break and so on. And for me, it's also good storytelling to constantly have cliffhangers and moments to keep the audience engaged.

HAS GMM, McLaughlin and Neal (sometimes joined by Mythical crew members or surprise guests) play games or take on wacky challenges by asking “Will It Enchilada?” one day (in which legendary chefs attempt to turn unexpected ingredients into enchiladas) or attempt to perfectly cut objects in half with crazy tools another day. They release new episodes every Monday to Friday, with an after-show (Good Mythical Plus) every day on another channel.

They also used their main channel to launch others, like Mythical Kitchen, run by chef Josh Scherer. And the duo say they plan to launch a new six-episode series on their original channel Rhett and Link later this year. “It’s really us leaning into the more creative things that we want to do, basically making a TV show for YouTube. directly,” says McLaughlin.

“We had been making videos for about a decade before YouTube existed, right? So we were always looking for an audience and we didn’t know we were waiting for YouTube to be invented,” says Neal. “We didn’t have the opportunity to be presented in front of an audience. You know, we had no understanding of traditional routes. So we created our own opportunity and found that YouTube gave us the ability to connect with an audience and iterate very quickly.

YouTube has created scale, both in terms of audience and activity. The video platform claims to have paid out more than $70 billion to its creators between 2021 and 2023, helping to create real-world businesses, since GMMs Mythical Entertainment, on Mr. Beast's North Carolina campus.

“[We are] doing something that has a reliable point of contact in the same way that a TV show does, it's like, hey, this thing comes out at the same time every day. This is very reliable programming. You can count on it, you can make it part of your routine, you know,” McLaughlin says.

“We play by the rules of television that work to our advantage. So we wanted to focus on planning, consistency and daily content,” adds Neal.

“And then once we had that stream of content that was really working and connecting, we started building a team that, you know, 12 years later, really looks a lot more like a broadcast TV team,” continued McLaughlin. “Now at Mythical there are about 100 people working on everything we create, and probably when we're shooting GMMthere's probably about 40 people in this room with us that you can kind of hear laughing, but they're also doing their job.

But the platform also allows for real-time feedback, which Khare, McLaughlin, Neal and others like Mr. Beast say helps them hone their own creative output.

“YouTube is no different than a TV show, where maybe you do a pilot, then they greenlight a whole season, and then the season goes out to the audience,” Khare says. “On YouTube, we receive live commentary for each episode. So if we release an episode and people like or don't like something in the first episode, we can make that adjustment in episode two, making it a much more agile and participatory environment. And we're lucky enough to be able to combine that with the television quality of it all.

“I think there's a certain level of connection and it's not just them interacting with him in real time,” McLaughlin adds. “When you watch Michelle's show, yes it looks like something you would see on TV, but you feel it differently because she's not just a host who was cast on the show as a network is making.

“It's her world that she created, she has an incredible team, but because she created all of this, it's her, not just someone on screen, you're actually interacting with this product that she created,” he adds. “So when people see us on the street, they're like, I'm interacting with the thing. I'm interacting with you but I'm interacting with this thing that you're creating, whereas when you approach someone who was in a movie, it's a person who was in a movie made by someone else .

Next week, YouTube will host its annual Brandcast upfront event at Lincoln Center. At last year's event, when many competitors were forced to change course due to the WGA strike, several media buyers said YouTube had the most successful presentation, by and large. partly thanks to its creators, who deal with food and fashion, sport and entertainment.

This year, the platform will continue a similar program, although it will do so with a year at the top of the Nielsen gauge.

“I think the beauty of what we do is that the only barrier to entry is the Download button,” says Khare. “And when that’s the only obstacle, it allows for a level of honesty and intimacy that might not be achieved with traditional methods.”

YouTube is betting that it has translated into its advertising business accordingly, and it has its creators to thank.