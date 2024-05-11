Hollywood stars showcased their brands at Michael Sugar's debut

This week, A-list Hollywood talent including Mark Wahlberg, Scarlett Johansson and John Legend showed marketers their creative projects at Way Upfronts, ADWEEK has learned from a source familiar with the first event of its kind.

The virtual launch is the brainchild of Oscar-winning producer Michael Sugars and debuted Tuesday and Wednesday. Sugar, alongside partner Matt Rotondo and a broader team, is creating a new marketplace at the intersection of Hollywood and branding. Sugar's namesake company, Sugar23, helps brands and filmmakers orchestrate partnerships and financing deals.

Last month, the producer announced the announcement, which prompted Hollywood talent to pitch their upcoming projects to brand marketers and their agencies.

This initial measure streamlines a new funding pipeline for filmmakers, who sometimes face dried-up budgets that stall their projects. Sugar judged more than 150 filmmaker submissions for the event, where attendees represented more than 100 brands, as well as several holding companies and a few independent creative agencies.

The event kicked off as marketing and Hollywood grow closer, moving from product placement partners to creative collaborators. Several filmmakers are now seeking project funding directly from brands. Since the success of the Barbie films, more and more marketers understand that associating their name with a successful project leads to long-term benefits.

Hollywood and advertising have been playing together for some time. But more often than not, it feels like a forced play date. That's why our conversations with Sugar23 have been so exciting, because the model gives us a very tangible glimpse into what the future of these two industries together could look like, shared Greg Hahn, co-founder and chief creative officer. at Mischief @ No Fixed Address. ADWEEK after attending the event.

Hollywood personalities deliver pitch to marketers

Brands can fully or partially finance projects before they are even made, let alone presented to Hollywood distributors. The entry cost of some projects is relatively low since only a few hundred thousand dollars can finance some of them, ADWEEK's source said.

The Sugar23 Way Upfronts was a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience. We're always looking for creative ways to integrate into the entertainment space. I came away impressed by the concepts and caliber of talent associated with the projects. This is the future of marketing and entertainment, said Jeff Jenkins, vice president of global marketing at Carters.

Hollywood personalities participating in or attached to a featured project included Mark Wahlberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Legend, Whitney Cummings, Jose Andres, Padma Lakshmi, Cat Cora, Bear Grylls, Terry Crews, Rudy Mancuso, Amy Schumer, Robin Roberts, Mindy Kaling ,Elizabeth. Banks, Chris Voss, Josh Gad and Peyton Manning, the source shared.