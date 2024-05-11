The state or a state-sponsored actor could be to blame





The British Columbia Public Service believes with a “high degree of confidence” that those responsible for a recently revealed cyberattack against the provincial government were a “state or state-sponsored actor.” Shannon Salter, head of BCPS and deputy minister to the Prime Minister, provided more details about the attack on Friday, explaining that the first incident occurred on April 10 and was later reported to the Canadian Center for Cyber ​​Security (the Cyber ​​Center). The next day, Salter shared the BCPS engaged with Microsoft's Advanced Cybersecurity Detection and Response Team – also known as DART – to help the province respond to the attack and mitigate further attacks. Salter explained that since then the province has been working with the Cyber ​​Center and cybersecurity experts from Microsoft. No sensitive or personal information was compromised, Salter assured. British Columbia Premier David Eby was briefed on the issue on April 17, Salter added. Further activities by the same state threat actor were discovered on April 29. Salter says all officials were then asked to change their passwords and improve their security. On May 6, another incident occurred, Salter explained, saying that the Cyber ​​Center believes that the series of incidents committed by the same state actor were also aimed at covering their tracks, thereby increasing the complexity of the investigation. However, Salter and BCPS were unable to comment or confirm what is believed to be the state actor or state-sponsored actor. They also did not specify the number of incidents that occurred. Speaking to reporters Friday, Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth did not specify what exactly the attackers were after, although he noted that there were no ransom demands or of payment. “This is not a ransomware attack based on what we have been advised. This is a very sophisticated attempted attack, and one of the things that cyber experts have told us is how they tried to cover their tracks,” he said. declared. “What I can tell you is that it has become clear to the technical experts at government and the Canadian Center for Cyber ​​Security, as well as the private sector detection and response team, at Microsoft, than what they saw when they investigated, which was that it was a very sophisticated operation. “This is the world we live in. We know that data information and access to government information systems is a reality and that is why it is important that the government takes this seriously and make it a priority,” Farnworth added. He says the government will carry out a full review of the cyber attack – once it has finished dealing with it. “Making sure the systems are secure, determining what type of activity, what type of cyber intrusion is going on — whether you disclose that information, or say there has been an intrusion or an attack, before that work is completed, you end up leaving the system open to even greater compromises and even greater intrusions. -With files from Robyn Crawford and Kier Junos.

