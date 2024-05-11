Entertainment
Sam Rubin dies: Beloved KTLA and Hollywood Uncensored host dies after being rushed to Los Angeles hospital
Veteran KTLA reporter Sam Rubin has died at the age of 64.
The beloved Hollywood Uncensored host died Friday after being rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles, KTLA confirmed.
Rubin apparently suffered a heart attack at home after broadcasting his usual Hollywood morning report, according toVariety.
He was transported to UCLA West Hills in an ambulance but was pronounced dead on arrival.
The reporter, who was on air yesterday, had worked at KTLA since 1991, covering entertainment, film and television.
He is survived by his wife Leslie and his four children.
Hollywood Uncensored starring Sam Rubin ran for 120 episodes, produced by his production company SRE, Inc.
SRE has also produced more than 200 hours of programming for broadcast and cable channels, including Live From red carpet shows.
Rubin was also a founding member of the Broadcast Film Critics' Association.
In his latest Instagram post, Rubin shared an interview with actress Jane Seymour.
Since news of his passing broke, the network released a tribute and noted that Rubin's “laughter, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him.”
'KTLA 5 is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Sam Rubin. Sam was a giant in the local news industry and entertainment world, and a staple of Los Angeles morning television for decades.
“His laugh, his charm and his caring personality touched everyone who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished most. Our thoughts are with the Sam family during this difficult time,” the channel wrote on X.
Rubin has interviewed some of the world's most famous celebrities throughout his career
His KTLA colleagues also paid tearful tributes to the veteran on air.
Longtime morning presenter Frank Buckley said: “We don't know what happened, but it was sudden.”
Meanwhile, Eric Spillman added: “I can't believe we're reporting this, it's such a shock.”
Many entertainment journalists have expressed sadness over Rubin's passing.
CNN's Elizabeth Wagmeister said on X: “It's just horrible. Life is so precious.
“Growing up in Los Angeles, Sam Rubin was a pillar – part of the social fabric of the city because he was with us (on television) for so long. I grew up watching him and was always excited to see him in action on red carpets. RIP.'
Actor Jerry O'Connell said: “Sam Rubin was a LEGEND. Rest in peace, KING.
An emotional Henry Winkler called into KTLA's 1 p.m. show Friday and commented on the veteran reporter's “warmth” and ability to put his subjects at ease.
“He made every human being feel so special and he made them open like a flower,” the “Happy Days” star said. “He was interested in you as a professional, and he was interested in you as a human being.
Perry Sook, president and CEO of Nexstar, called Rubin an icon and beloved member.
“Sam was an icon in Los Angeles and the entertainment industry and he was a beloved member of our Nexstar Nation. My prayers are with his family and the KTLA family as we mourn his passing. He will be missed “, did he declare.
He has received several Emmy Awards, a Golden Mic Award for Best Entertainment Reporter, and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Southern California Broadcasters Association.
He was also named Best Entertainment Reporter by the Los Angeles Press Club.
In 2013, Rubin received the National Hispanic Media Coalitions Impact Award for outstanding integrity in broadcast journalism.
Apart from this, he has also supported several organizations, including the MS 150 Bay to Bike Tour, as well as Los Angeles schools and literacy programs.
