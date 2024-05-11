Meet the actor, who quit cricket to become a TV star, Bollywood films failed, alcohol destroyed him, now it's…





Salil Ankola and Sachin Tendulkar made their debut for the Indian cricket team in the same year. Salil retired from cricket in 1997 to become an actor. His television shows were successful, but his films were major failures.

From Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar to Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh, several cricketers have made appearances in Hindi films. But there was a former cricketer who gave up the sport and took up professional acting. He became a television star, but his career in Bollywood never took off. We are talking about Salil Ankola. Right-arm fast-medium bowler, Salil Ankola made his debut for the Indian cricket team against Pakistan in a Test match in 1989. The other two cricketers, who also made their debut in the same Test and became legendary players, were Sachin Tendulkar and Waqar Younis. However, it turned out to be the only Test that Ankola played for India. He then played 20 one-day internationals from 1989 to 1997 and was also part of the Indian team in the 1996 Cricket World Cup, hosted by India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He played only one match against Sri Lanka in Delhi, in which he did not take a single wicket in his five overs and did not get a chance to bat. After continued dismal performances, Salil Ankola retired from cricket at the age of 28 to pursue his acting career. After making his acting debut in the television series Chahat Aur Nafrat in 1997, he acted in several television series in the early 2000s. Some of his shows Kora Kagaz, Kehta Hai Dil, Vikraal Aur Gabraal and Rishtey won awards successful audiences and made him a star of the small screen. Salil was even seen in the first season of Bigg Boss, but was evicted in the first week. Salil had even tried his luck in Bollywood films, but all his films, like Kurukshetra, Pitaah, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne and Riwayat, among others, were failures. In 2008, the cricketer-turned-actor did not receive any offers from television or films and he turned to alcohol. This not only impacted his professional career but also saw his 19-year marriage end in divorce in 2011. After checking into a rehabilitation center, Salil made his return to television in 2013 with Savitri – EK Prem Kahani. His second innings as an actor received a boost when he played Surya Dev in the serial Karmaphal Daata Shani, which ran for two years from 2016 to 2018. The former cricketer is back in the world of cricket as he now works behind the scenes. From 2020 to 2021, Salil Ankola was the chief selector of the Mumbai Cricket Association, and from January 2023 to January 2024, he was the selector of the Indian men's national cricket team. His Instagram bio reads: “member of senior selection committee of Indian team”. READ | Ranbir Kapoor dismissed these three films, one became a cult classic, two earned over Rs 150 crore, all three starred… THE DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/bollywood/report-meet-actor-salil-ankola-quit-cricket-to-become-tv-star-bollywood-films-flopped-alcohol-destroyed-him-3088859 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos