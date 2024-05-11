Tom Hanks, Jamie Lee Curtis, Viola Davis and more remember Sam Rubin

Hollywood mourns the loss of entertainment giant and our dear friend Sam Rubin.

The KTLA legend was not only a household name to KTLA viewers, but also to some of Tinseltown's biggest stars. For more than 30 years, he was a presence on red carpets at premieres and awards shows, and the Hollywood elite had the greatest affection for him.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson always greeted Sam with open arms whenever he saw him. The Oscar winner posted on Instagram to honor him.

“Sam Rubin, we’re going to miss you,” Hanks said. “He's a good guy, this Sam.”

Wilson also honored Sam the social networks.

“Truly saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Sam Rubin. Sam was the person you ALWAYS wanted to talk to on the red carpet. Sam was authentic, you could feel the love he had for his work. He certainly had a lot of wit, quick, kind while being funny but never mean-spirited,” she wrote. “Every time I saw him, I couldn’t wait to talk to him. I feel like we grew up together. He was there to welcome us, ask us questions about our plans while putting us at ease, making us feel like we were talking to a friend. Sam, the red carpet won't be the same without you. Our prayers and condolences to Leslie and all of Sam's children. Rest in peace. God bless you.”

Alex Baldwin writing“Rest in peace Sam. One of the nicest guys I have ever met in Hollywood.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Sam have shared many good times, especially during the 2023 awards season.

“There was no one more enthusiastic about his work than Sam Rubin,” she wrote on Instagram. “I have known Sam since the beginning of my career and he had a light in his eye every early morning as he started his daily work. This photo of us was taken at the Oscars luncheon and out of all the people I've known throughout my career, he was one of the happiest about my success. He is a great example to all of us and a reminder to dress and show up with a smile and love in your heart. Whatever we do. Rest in peace, Sam.”

KTLA

Oscar winner Viola Davis paid tribute to Sam on Instagram.

“RIP Sam Rubin… Your professionalism was unmatched by your kindness and humanity,” she wrote. I will miss your presence on the red carpet. May God bless your loved ones. Good luck.

Actress Marilu Henner wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “I don’t think there’s ever been a person who loved their job more than Sam Rubin. He has always been great! My heart goes out to his beautiful family at home and his incredible family at KTLA. You could feel the love when you walked on set. And Sam was the heart and home! #The goat.”

Ted Sarandos, the head of Netflix, for whom Sam constantly lobbied on-air to work, honored the KTLA icon in a message to social networks.

“Awards season red carpets will never be the same without KTLA’s Sam Rubin,” Sarandos wrote. “Always having the most fun and always a smile and a laugh. He was a legend in this town. Rip Sam Rubin. We will miss you. Sending love to his family.

Justine Batman wrote, “Sam Rubin was an excellent and enthusiastic journalist. I had the great honor of his repeated interest in the @KTLAMorningNews over the years. We are better because he was there. RIP.”

“Dancing With the Stars” alumna Cheryle Burke called Sam the “father of podcasting.”

“@samontv your charismatic presence and thoughtful reporting left a lasting impression,” she said. wrote. “Your light and your laughter have filled our mornings @ktla5news and I have been honored to be able to call you mentor and my podcast father or in your eyes, my podcast brother, and now your absence weighs heavily on my heart.

“You were the BEST Sam,” wrote Mario Lopez.

“Sam Rubin was a LEGEND,” wrote Jerry O'Connell on X, which appeared Friday on KTLA 5 Morning News. “Rest in peace KING.”

Ben Stiller wrote: “So sad and sorry to hear of the passing of Sam Rubins.”

“A consummate pro. I did my first interview with him around 93, and countless times over the years,” he wrote. “He loved actors and films. He made everyone feel comfortable and it was always fun and easy. It was an institution. We lost him way too soon. Sending love to his family.

Sam Rubin (Getty Images)

“So sad to hear we lost Sam Rubin” wrote Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer. “It was always a pleasure to see him and be in his presence. My condolences to his family and fans.

“Devastated by this news” wrote actor and filmmaker Paul Feig. “I really liked Sam, who was so supportive of me and the industry in general. He was the best. I can't really accept his departure. Sending so much love to his family and friends. So sad. RIP Sam. I love you, buddy.

Henry Winkler has been interviewed by Sam on several occasions and has praised his warmth in every interaction between the two.

“He made you feel special every time and I'm not the only person who felt that warmth every time they sat on that desk,” Winkler said in a phone call to KTLA.

“Sam was THE entertainment reporter!” wrote Sheryl Lee Ralph. “What a sad and sudden loss. He was a wonderful man who supported me greatly throughout my career and I will miss him very much. I send all my love to my @ktla5news family.”

Instagram: Sheryl Lee Ralph

“I'm so sorry to hear that my friend Sam Rubin is going to heaven,” Richard Simmons wrote on X. “I’ve known him for decades. He was always interested in my projects and always made fun of my stupid jokes. Sam, my love, we will miss you, Richard Simmons.

Eric Stonestreet, star of “Modern Family” wrote“I always enjoyed my time with Sam. Rest in peace, sir.

“This is shocking news.” wrote actress Yvette Nicole Brown. “@SamKTLA was a friend. I enjoyed all the times I was able to visit him at KTLA. Life is short. Live, love and laugh every chance you get. And let the people you love know that you do it.

Morgan Fairchild I remember one of the last times she talked to Sam.

“Oh no!! Sam was the nicest, nicest guy in town!! Always kind and supportive! My last interview with him was for #MatthewPerrythe death. I always went out of my way if he wanted an interview because he was such a great guy! Loved by all. Condolences to his family #RIPSamRubin.

“Oh my goodness…Sam, he loved his job and I always had a place to go when I needed support…my love goes out to his family and co-workers…he was one of a kind. #RIP“, wrote comedian and personality Loni Love.

Sam leaves behind his wife and four children. He died at age 64.