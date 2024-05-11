Ekta Kapoor expecting second baby? 4 things we know | Bollywood





Producer Ekta Kapoor juggles many hats. Apart from creating content for television (Balaji Telefilms), films (Balaji Motion Pictures) and OTT, she is also a mother. Amid conflicting reports that she's expecting a second baby, here are 4 things we know about it. (Also Read: Ekta Kapoor says she was spammed with hate after Thank You For Coming and will have to hide when LSD 2 arrives) Ekta Kapoor conceived her son Ravie Kapoor through surrogacy in 2018 Ekta is expecting a second baby? In a now-deleted report on Bollywood Life, an insider revealed that Ekta was planning another baby via surrogacy. Ravie Kapoor, Ekta's son, is 5 years old and she feels he needs a sibling, because Ekta has lived this life. She and Tusshar Kapoor share the greatest bond as siblings and they always support each other. And Ekta feels that Ravie, her elder son, should not have the void of a brotherly bond and she has thought of welcoming another baby soon, the source said. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Rumors calmed? However, a new report in the Times of India, Another source close to Ekta denied these rumors. It is unacceptable to spread false information just for the sake of clicking through an exclusive article. Respectfully, journalists should verify facts with the team before publishing. It's absolutely funny and laughable that people are announcing this news, they said. Ekta's first baby Ekta announced in 2019 that she had conceived her first baby, a son named Ravie Kapoor, through surrogacy. Interestingly, his son is named after his grandfather and Ekta's father, veteran actor and producer Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor. Ekta recently threw a grand party for Ravie's fifth birthday in January. Tusshar's son Not only Ekta, but also her brother and actor Tusshar Kapoor conceived her son through surrogacy. The same year as Ekta, Tusshar welcomed Laksshya through the same route of surrogacy. On the work front, Ekta is celebrating the success of her co-production Crew, Rajesh A Krishnan's heist comedy starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, which earned over 75 crores at the domestic box office. She also recently released another film, Dibakar Banerjee's LSD 2: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, in theaters. His upcoming films include The Sabarmati Report, with Vikrant Massey.

