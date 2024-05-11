Entertainment
How Black Hollywood's Mom Jenifer Lewis Uprooted Trauma
Genoa wheelbarrow | OBSERVER Senior Editor
Geriatric mental health took center stage as veteran actress and author Jenifer Lewis shared her triumph over mental and physical challenges as the keynote speaker at the seventh annual Youth Mental Health Awareness Day Symposium. seniors from the National Council on Aging.
I'm getting old. We're all getting older, Lewis, 67, said during a morning lecture that kicked off the event, held virtually on May 2.
The lively discussion was moderated by the council’s president and CEO, Ramsey Alwin.
Lewis is often considered the mother of Black Hollywood for her numerous television and film roles. His television resume includes Blackish, A Different World and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. She earned the title of Mother of Black Hollywood by playing everyone and their mom: she played Tina Turner's selfish mother in Whats Love Got To Do With It?, Tupac Shakur's mother in Poetic Justice and Whitney Houston in The Preachers Wife.
Lewis is recognized by sight or hearing of her voiceover work, but fans may not know that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 1990. Mental health issues surfaced long before that, but Lewis and those around her blamed it on herself at that time. extravagant personality and fierce flair for the dramatic.
I was just Crazy Jenny coming in, she said. This madness was something special before my name.
The problems began to manifest themselves when Lewis was working on Broadway in the 1980s.
I knew something was wrong, she said. All the shows I wrote for my cabaret had titles like Jenifer Lewis Broke and Freaking Out. There were no words for mental illness back then, not like there are today.
Then came the devastating loss of dear friends and castmates to an illness many didn't understand at the time.
I was in the studio of Dreamgirls after its Broadway debut. The entire choir died of AIDS. So when I got back to Los Angeles, I had a nervous breakdown because I knew 200 people had died, Lewis remembers.
A friend urged her to get help. She resisted.
I was like, I'm Jenifer Lewis, I don't need help. I'm fabulous.
She started driving recklessly. She cried every night and had depression during the auditions.
This began to affect the dream. It started to affect my career. That’s when I really woke up and started therapy.
The advice helped the veteran actress unpack a wardrobe full of childhood trauma and adult drama.
I come from great poverty and all the dysfunction that comes with that,” Lewis said. From being abused as a child, to being attacked by the pastor of my church, to being ignored, because I was the baby of seven and didn't get any attention. My mother had me when she was 26. Imagine a 26-year-old young woman with seven children. Amazing.
I learned to forgive. I worked very hard in therapy, to go deep within myself and extract the pain from the root. I tell people, that’s what’s important. This mania, this depression and everything that caused it cannot be pulled out like a weed. You have to go down to the root. It's work.
Lewis also discussed rebuilding her body and mind after falling 10 feet during a visit to Africa's Serengeti in 2022. She was 65 and could not walk. Grateful for defying death, Lewis is now determined to do more.
After my fall, I asked myself: how did I live? And now that I'm alive, what are you going to do? How are you going to make money without being paralyzed after this fall? The answer that came to me is that I will serve more than before my fall.
Having already been in therapy gave Lewis the tools to get through the ordeal and recover. She shares her story of resilience to inspire others to live their truth and embrace who they are.
In my memoir, The Mother of Black Hollywood, I start by telling people that there's no shame in my acting. I tell it all. There are no secrets. I think we are as sick as our secrets.
As the online symposium brought together mental health professionals, Alwin asked Lewis what advice she had for them.
I'll tell you what my therapist did for me, Lewis said. She never let me stop seeing that there was a light at the end of the tunnel. She always reminded me that I was the one doing the work.
Lewis remembers being angry with her therapist, being kicked out of the woman's office and then apologizing.
She said: Jenifer, I see you two hours a week. The rest of the time you have to live with yourself. I had never thought about it, so I tell the professionals who are listening to me today to hold the torch. Do not let [people] autumn. If they fall, let them get back up, let them do the work. If they don't, they will never learn. She never saved me, I thought the knight in shining armor was coming. I thought God was coming. I thought: Someone's going to show up. So let us know we need to look in the mirror and you need to show up.
Lewis is also the author of Walking in My Joy: In These Streets. Her next book, she says, will share more details about the impact of her fall on her mental health and the difficult journey to wellness. The book is based on the journals she wrote in while bedridden.
The symposium was co-sponsored by the U.S. Administration for Community Living, the Health Resources and Services Administration, and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and included workshops on topics ranging from nutrition and mental health to substance use among older adults, and depression and equitable access to care.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is a first introduction to OBSERVER senior editor Genoa Barrows' special miniseries, Senior Moments: Aging While Black. The series will debut later this year and is supported by the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism and is part of Healing California, a collaborative 2024 ethnic media reporting enterprise with print, online and broadcast outlets across California. L'OBSERVATEUR is one of the inaugural participants in the collaboration.
