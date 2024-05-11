Local View: Hollywood's new movie genre is cruel, weird and nasty – Duluth News Tribune

My family and I love going to the movies. We like a lot of different genres. While my wife and I go to see romantic comedies, dramas and comedies, my son and I go to see sci-fi, superhero and horror films, while our nephews and nieces opt for films animation and magical fantasy.

Regardless of the type of film, we almost always find a hidden gem or glimmer of hope. It's rare that we say after a film: well, we're not going to get those two hours back. It's even rarer that we feel like we're coming out of a movie.

Unfortunately, our optimistic approach to cinema has changed, as Hollywood has created a new genre of bizarre film that celebrates pain, depravity and the baser human condition. These cutting-edge new films immerse audiences in the darkest stories through twisted production design, distressing sound and music, and writing and acting that glamorize all kinds of relationship problems .

Filmmakers seem motivated by a desire to be avant-garde and artistic in the eyes of their peers.

I believe there are four particularly nasty but critically acclaimed films that belong to this new genre: The Favorite (2018), with 10 Oscar nominations; The Power of the Dog (2021), with 12 Oscar nominations; The Banshees of Inisherin (2022), with nine Oscar nominations; and Poor Things (2023), with 11 Oscar nominations.

The Favorite is set in Britain in 1705 and morbidly focuses on a dark love-hate triangle between Queen Anne, Sarah Churchill, and Abigail Hill. The intense depravity of their interactions is only surpassed by the irritating music that bombards the audience throughout the film. The filmmaker seems to want to increase the pain felt by moviegoers as the pain of the characters increases. The rabbit abuse scene near the end of the film punctuates our collective pain when Abigail, played by Emma Stone, steps on Anne's rabbit.

Another grotesque film featuring a scene of rabbit abuse (involving dissection) is The Power of the Dog. This film takes place on a large ranch in 1925 in Montana. Phil Burbank, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, is a despicable character who continually bullies and humiliates his brother George's wife, Rose, and his son Peter. With multiple scenes of sadism, alcoholism and wickedness, this film is indeed cruel, brutal, nasty and yet not short.

The Banshees of Inisherin is another film that highlights and elevates the bizarre. Set in the 1920s on an island off the west coast of Ireland, this film stars Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell as two friends whose relationship ends in a quagmire of mental health problems. One of the friends decides to ensure the end of their relationship by threatening him and then cutting off his fingers one by one when the other friend continues to interact with him.

The characters in the film Poor Things are simply revolting and monstrous. Set in Victorian London in the 1880s, some have said that this film is a feminist revision of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1818). I see it as another new genre of brutally bizarre films that are meant to be weird and disgusting and garner Oscar nominations. Transplanting babies' brains into adult bodies seems stupid, unnecessary and cruel. No matter how good the acting or production design, dressing up such a grotesque film with pretty lights doesn't make its fundamental savagery acceptable.

It gets you plenty of award nominations, though.

Although critically acclaimed and artistic, these films degrade us and their characters by brutally reducing our sensibilities to meaningless dust.

Dave Berger of Maple Grove, Minnesota, is a retired sociology professor, a freelance writer and author, and a regular contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page.