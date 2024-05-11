Entertainment
PARTING SHOT: On fighting imposter syndrome and being cool – The Cavalier Daily
Sweaty hands. Rigid and combative breathing. Type with your fingers. Pretending to look at my phone which obviously had no notifications. Yes, I remember it all very well, a personal nightmare. It was my first official staff meeting as one of the Cavalier Daily's newly elected arts and entertainment editors. I couldn't believe I was there. Neither did my body, as my profuse fidgeting and waves of nerves continued throughout the presentation.
Being editor-in-chief was a far cry from my previous role as editor. At the time, I wasn't in the spotlight. I could stay alone and write articles in peace. I knew a few people in the organization, but not very well. For a first year with crippling anxiety, this was all well and good.
But one day something changed. Perhaps it was the slow but important acceptance of The Cavalier Daily, or perhaps the realization that I had to take on a new role for the experiment. Regardless, when November 2021 rolled around, I made the decision to apply for the position of Editor for the A&E office. And when the election came around, I was lucky enough to get it.
But was I really so lucky?
During the first few weeks, I would definitely have said to myself: Absolutely not, you strange and confusing idiot. What have you dragged us into? This new leadership position weighed heavily on me. Although I hoped to mentor new writers and create a safe space for those interested in the arts, I found myself floundering and acting distant in meetings. I had no idea what I was doing. Man, what was I doing?
Well, I was trying to understand as best I could. As I would soon discover, others around me were too. Even though it seemed like all the editors and writers knew exactly what to do, I realized many were in exactly my situation. It was the first time we took on such a significant responsibility and time commitment, and we had to learn that none of us could always be perfect at our jobs. But what mattered most was the idea that we were supposed to be there. We were enthusiastic about this work and wanted to continue on this path until the 133rd term! Over time, my insecurities faded and I felt more comfortable as a leader. Chaotic print nights and our snack compartment also helped a lot.
My reign as A&E editor-in-chief had to come to an end, however. And once the fall 2022 semester ended, I thought my career at Cavalier Daily was pretty much over, too.
Until I got a text.
You may know her as a former editor, but to me she's just one of many cogs in the newsletter publishing machine. Someone named Ava MacBlane sent me a text on a cool January morning, asking if I would be interested in becoming the newsletter's next editor.
I was at the height of a successful tenure as A&E editor, so I had to say yes. Soon, however, that familiar slap in the face of imposter syndrome returned, pervasive and unrelenting.
Until then, I had stuck to writing routine articles under tight deadlines, giving feedback to staff members, and working with the board and juniors to publish quality content. But the newsletter was completely different, so out of my comfort zone. My mission was to send out a daily newsletter summarizing our most relevant articles, provide information on current University activities and even share thoughts that gave a personal touch to the newsletter. It was much more than before.
For goal lit, you write the article. You are neutral. You are the messenger. For the newsletter, you are a personality. You are readers' first contact with the newspaper. People care about you and what you stand for. In A&E, you write articles and a spambot comments underneath. No sweating. With the newsletter, the feedback was direct. If the community was angry, I heard about it. I took in everything from beautiful insights from business owners reflecting on their relationship with the city to heartbreaking emails from alumni recounting the Vietnam War lottery while attending college. I had to be vulnerable like I had never been before, giving insight into my personal affairs as well as my opinions about the world around me.
At first, I had no idea what I was doing. I was a baby in the woods. However, once I fell back into the routine of writing and received some much-needed words of encouragement from the newsletter team, it became an enriching and rewarding experience. I have become closer to the university and the Charlottesville community as a whole in ways I could never have imagined. People around Grounds recognized my name and I would receive emails out of the blue from local residents thanking me for my work. I also got used to pretending that I was interesting enough to warrant a constant blurb about my life. Have you ever wondered why I have so many puzzles in there? And I gained a new perspective on journalism and work in general, one that I'm sure to take with me wherever I go.
So there you have it, don't let yourself be fooled by imposter syndrome and the first pains. Now that I'm about to graduate and can reflect on everything I've done, I know that I got where I did because I was smart and capable. Breathing through the incoming anxieties was vital, it's normal to have worries, after all. But ultimately, I now know that success in a role is possible if a deep-rooted passion is the primary motivator. Being super cool helps too.
Mary Kurbanov served as newsletter editor during the Cavalier Daily's 134th term, arts and entertainment editor during the 133rd term, and arts and entertainment staff writer during the 132nd term.
