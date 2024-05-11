A-list actor chosen to play Sir Edmund Hillary in new film





Tom Hiddleston will play Sir Edmund Hillary in Tenzing. The Night Manager actor will star alongside Willem Dafoe, who will play English expedition leader Colonel John Hunt, in See-Saw Films' upcoming biopic about Sherpa Tenzing Norgay, the Nepalese-Indian mountaineer who became the One of the first men to stand on top of the world when the group reached the summit of Mount Everest in 1953. A search is currently underway to find an actor to play the title role of the climber, who had already attempted six times to scale Everest before the historic 1953 effort. Jennifer Peedom is directing the film after securing exclusive rights to tell Tenzing's story through his family, and maintains a close relationship with the Sherpa community through her acclaimed documentary, Sherpa. She said in a statement: “I couldn't be more thrilled to bring Tenzing Norgay's story to the screen. I've worked on this film my entire career and I'm incredibly grateful to Tenzing's family for having entrusted him. “I’m thrilled to work with See-Saw Films and our incredible cast to bring this story to life. “Tom Hiddleston and Willem Dafoe are two of the most generous and talented actors in the business, so pairing them with our brilliant Himalayan cast is going to be electric. I have no doubt this film will resonate widely. Tom Hiddleston. (Source: Bang Showbiz) “We all have our own mountains to climb, and this film shows us what human beings are truly capable of.” Norbu Tenzing, son of Tenzing Norgay, added: “Jen is someone who has earned the respect of our people, understands the community and is deeply immersed in our culture. “She is a wonderful human being and someone we trust, and she has always been interested in the story of my father Tenzing Norgay. “I’m thrilled she agreed to this project and can’t wait for the world to find out who my father was.” Lion scribe Luke Davies is writing the script, and he and Jennifer will produce alongside Liz Watts, Emile Sherman and Iain Canning of See-Saw Films. Producers Emile and Iain said: “We are very excited to embark on this exhilarating journey led by one of the most inspiring directors we have ever met, Jennifer Peedom. “Her award-winning experience in the world of high-altitude filmmaking, along with her unique relationship with the Sherpa community and masterful storytelling skills make her the ideal director for this film.”

