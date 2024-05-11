Actor who made history with TV's first gay kiss dies aged 84: Tributes paid to Coronation Street and The Crown star James Laurenson who kissed Ian McKellen on the BBC's Edward II broadcast in 1970.

Coronation Street and The Crown legend James Laurenson has died aged 84 after a 50-year career.

He first appeared in the long-running Manchester-based soap opera in 1968 as the Reverend Peter Hope.

Most recently, he played Scottish doctor and homeopath Sir John Weir in the hit Netflix series The Crown.

Laurenson also performed the first gay kiss with Sir Ian McKellen in an adaptation of Christopher Marlowe's Edward II in 1970, just three years after homosexuality was decriminalized in the United Kingdom.

Laurenson as Richard Crossdyke in The Cry alongside Sarah Lancashire

Pictured: He performed the first gay kiss with Ian McKellen in Christopher Marlowe's Edward II in 1970 – just three years after homosexuality was decriminalized.

Laurenson in the play After The Fall at the National Theater in London in 1990

He is survived by his second wife Cari Haysom and his son Jamie, from his previous marriage to actress Carol Macready.

Born in New Zealand, Laurenson studied at what was then Canterbury University College in Christchurch before moving to the United Kingdom. His father was also passionate about the arts as an amateur actor.

Arriving in London in the early 1960s, the actor found it difficult to find work and get scripts in the capital.

His film debut was a supporting role in Women in Love in 1969. He subsequently appeared in numerous Shakespearean productions, including Richard II and Hamlet.

In 1972, he landed the title role in the Australian television series Boney as Detective Inspector Napoleon “Boney” Bonaparte.

However, the casting of the non-Indigenous Kiwi in the role sparked anger but also positive reviews, with one Australian critic dubbing him “Australia's new TV sex symbol”.

Although it was a success in Britain, the show was not broadcast in the United States, fearing that American audiences would not believe a lawman who did not carry a gun.

Two years later, he played the lead role in La Prison, a TV film based on the novel of the same name by George Simenon.

Laurenson starred in All for Love at London's Almeida Theater opposite Diana Rigg

The Olivier Award-nominated actor first appeared in Coronation Street in 1968.

James Laurenson as Harry McDonald in the television program Crown Court

Laurenson as Professor George Amory in the ITV series Endeavor – an Inspector Morse spin-off

He also starred in Waiting for Godot at the Theater Royal, Bath. He moved to Somerset in the 1990s

He also played the lead role of Julian Marsh in the West End production 42nd Street at the Theater Royal, Drury Lane in 1984 – his only performance in a musical.

Laurenson was a regular actor in the Peter Hall Company, whose founder described him as “a great actor” with “the Everyman quality”.

Although not gay himself, Laurenson came to prominence in 1970 after performing the first same-sex male kiss with Ian McKellen.

Her co-star remarked that the kiss was “a bonus all the way through.”

Paying tribute to X, one fan wrote: “Very sad to hear of the death of James Laurenson.

“He was a wonderful actor and I count myself lucky to have seen him at the RSC on several occasions. He seemed like a gentle soul. His way of using words was exemplary, giving feeling and resonance to almost rip up all the scripts he was working with.'

As Peter Williams in the first series of the BBC show Hustle, with Robert Vaughan (right)

Laurenson with Pamela Stephenson in series 2 of Space 1999 in November 1976

He played the role of Pink's father in the 1982 film Pink Floyd: The Wall.

His other credits include Midsomer Murders, Bergerac, Lovejoy, Taggart and Prime Suspect, and he plays Pink's father in the 1982 film Pink Floyd: The Wall.

He starred in the BBC version of Henry IV in The Hollow Crown as the Earl of Westmoreland and as Professor George Amory in ITV's Endeavor.

Other work includes radio appearances, including as Altarnun's squire in a 1991 BBC Radio 4 adaptation of Daphné Du Maurier's Jamaica Inn.

The actor moved to Frome, Somerset, in the 1990s, where he spent time “away from the spotlight” walking his dog Maisie.