British Columbia government targeted by state actor cyberattacks

The Canadian Center for Cyber ​​Security has determined that a state actor or state-sponsored actor is behind a serious cybersecurity attack against the provincial government's digital infrastructure.

The British Columbia government says it is facing a sustained series of cyberattacks from what it describes as a “sophisticated” state or state-sponsored actor.

Government officials said Friday they were working with the federal agency Canadian Center for Cyber ​​Security to determine next steps; However, to date there is no indication that sensitive government or personal information has been compromised.

Shannon Salter, deputy minister to the prime minister and head of the civil service, led a technical briefing with media on Friday, emphasizing that officials were also working with Microsoft, which supplies computer hardware and software to the government.

The attack was first detected on April 10 and reported to the center on April 11. It is described as a series of attacks that ultimately led to Prime Minister David Eby being personally briefed on April 17.

On April 29, authorities detected additional and broader activity from the same threat actor and Salter then ordered all officials to change their computer passwords.

On May 2, the threat actor was detected covering his tracks and on May 8, the center held a classified briefing, which was delivered to the BC cabinet.

Officials would not specify the country involved in the attacks.

Officials also won't say which part of the government is being targeted, if any.

The British Columbia government has 40 terabytes of data on its servers and blocks about 1.4 billion unauthorized access attempts daily, officials said.

Officials also would not comment on what makes these attacks different from others; On Thursday, the government took the extraordinary step of revealing the attacks in a press release.

The British Columbia government has several ministries providing services to the public in addition to Crown agencies, such as ICBC and BC Hydro.

Solicitor General and Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth spoke briefly to the media about the attacks Friday afternoon.

Farnworth said he has not been told which state might carry out the attacks.

“We will continue to be as transparent as possible,” Farnworth said.

“The investigation is ongoing, so I am not able to say which state or state-sponsored actor this is,” he added.

No ransomware demands have been made, the minister said, adding that the motive for these attacks remains unknown.

As for why he is suspected of being a state actor, Farnworth said officials detected a level of sophistication that only foreign governments can observe.

The center notes online that “state-sponsored cyber programs from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea continue to pose the largest strategic cyber threat to Canada” and that “critical infrastructure remain a prime target for both cybercriminals and state-sponsored actors. .”

Recent attacks against Microsoft reportedly come from China and Russia. The Washington Post reported April 2 that a White House-led review panel reprimanded Microsoft for a 2023 cyberattack by China. And on March 8, Microsoft released a public statement about the attack by a Russian state-sponsored actor, also known as NOBELIUM, on its corporate email systems.

Farnworth was asked if working from home arrangements for civil servants could lead to vulnerabilities; The minister said such arrangements are just as secure since workers use government systems and servers.

The government has invested $50.8 million in 2022 to update cybersecurity controls, Farnworth noted. The government's main information office has 76 employees and an annual budget of $25 million.

[email protected]