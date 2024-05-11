'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Sodhi had 27 email addresses and 10 bank accounts!





The mystery behind the disappearance of actor Gurucharan Singh, who played the character of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the television series “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”, becomes even murkier when the Delhi Police found that the actor possessed not one but 27 separate email accounts! He was reportedly paranoid about being “watched” by someone, which often led him to change email accounts. The 51-year-old TV star was supposed to travel from Delhi to Mumbai, but could not reach her destination. His father, who lives in Palam, filed a complaint of kidnapping after he failed to return home and his phone was found untraceable. A complaint under Section 365 (kidnapping or kidnapping with intent to remove a person from India or secretly confining a person) of the IPC was filed by the family of the missing star in Palam police station on April 26. According to the officer, Singh's mobile phone has been switched off since 9:22 p.m. on April 22. Through CCTV footage, his last known location was traced to Dabri in southwest Delhi, where he arrived in a rented e-rickshaw near the IGI Airport. .

The actor was known to carry two mobile phones, but he left one at his home in Delhi. His last call was made to a friend who was supposed to pick him up from the Mumbai airport, another officer said. Police examined his financial transactions, both on his bank accounts and on his credit cards. The last recorded transaction was a withdrawal of Rs 14,000 from one of his bank accounts on the day of his disappearance. The officer noted that Singh's financial situation was precarious due to unpaid loans and dues. Around a dozen police teams, including the crime branch and the special cell, are actively involved in the search efforts, the officer confirmed. Another officer mentioned that Singh attended a meditation center in Chattarpur, Delhi, associated with a particular sect. Statements from known followers of this sect were obtained by the police. The officer added that Singh had expressed a desire to visit the Himalayas for meditation. Delhi Police teams have taken statements from over 50 people in Delhi and Mumbai. Besides, they have made visits to states such as Haryana, Punjab and Uttarakhand in the hope of getting leads related to the case. Who was Gurucharan Singh?

Singh rose to prominence for his portrayal of Roshan Singh Harjeet Singh Sodhi in the immensely popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma'. Bringing to life the cheerful mechanical engineer, deeply devoted to his wife but prone to revelry, his performance captivated the audience with its comic brilliance. Although he received acclaim for his role, he chose to step away from the series, citing personal challenges as the reason.

