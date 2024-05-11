British Columbia says state or state-sponsored actor likely behind cyberattacks

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said provincial authorities were working with federal officials and other experts to investigate a highly sophisticated operation against government networks that likely originated outside Canada's borders.

So as to which state or state-sponsored actors attacked British Columbia, we are not in a position to say at this time, he said Friday (May 10) during a briefing. press in Vanocuver. He later added that he himself did not know the identity of the attacker.

What I can tell you is that it became clear to the technical experts at the government and the Canadian Center for Cyber ​​Security, as well as Microsoft, that this was a very sophisticated operation and, 'After what they know and their expertise, they determined that it was most likely either a foreign state or a foreign state sponsored actor.

Farnworth said he himself contacted the federal government and provincial agencies working with the relevant security agencies at the federal level. He declined to comment, however, when asked whether British Columbia had contacted Global Affairs Canada and whether federal officials had themselves had contact with potential culprits.

I am not in a position to comment on this, he said. A thorough investigation is still underway.

While government officials declined to comment on the nature of the attacks, Farnworth on Thursday ruled out the possibility of a ransomware attack, which typically pursues monetary rather than political goals.

Experts consider cyberattacks to be an integral part of what military theorists call hybrid warfare and recent days have seen a series of cyberattacks targeting several Western countries, including the United States, Germany and the Czech Republic. All, along with Canada, are among the strongest military and financial backers of Ukraine, which is currently fending off a full-scale invasion from Russia. China and India have also been identified as source countries or sponsors of cyberattacks.

Farnworth indirectly referred to these aspects in his comments.

This is the world we live in and it is constantly evolving and the government is placing a high priority and ensuring that we are also evolving and following the changes that we see and that are advised, are they actually taking place, did he declare.

Shannon Salter, deputy minister to Premier David Eby and head of British Columbia's public service and secretary to the Cabinet, first revealed the possibility during a technical briefing with reporters.

It linked this actor to three cyberattacks, the first of which was reported on April 10.

Salter added that the government has no information about the motivation behind the attacks, but reassured British Columbians that no sensitive information was compromised.

Salter said experts at the Canadian Center for Cyber ​​Security have asked government officials not to make these incidents public to avoid warning the threat actor before they have sufficiently investigated and protected systems, data and, ultimately, the public.

Salter, who spoke to the media Monday afternoon along with other members of the government, said she could not comment on the specific nature of the attacks, but described them as complex and sophisticated, pointing to a state or a state-sponsored actor.

Salter said provincial staff first reported an incident on April 10 before confirming it on April 11 and reporting it to federal experts. The government also hired cybersecurity experts from Microsoft, Salter said, adding that provincial officials have been working with those partners since then. Salter said she received her first briefing on the attacks on April 16. She then informed Eby on April 17. On April 29, authorities reported a broader attack by the same actor. The same day, all civil servants were instructed to change their passwords.

Salter said the instruction was the most visible among several unspecified measures, adding that the government was implementing these measures on an ongoing basis.

On May 6, authorities identified the third attack, Salter said, that the attacker was also working to cover his tracks. She added that this has lengthened investigations, which has impacted the government's ability to talk about it.

The provincial cabinet (without Premier Eby) received its first briefing on May 8. On the same day, the government first informed the public through a statement from Eby. By then, authorities had put in place sufficient protection and mitigation measures to publicly disclose the incidents.

Salter added that the investigation was ongoing, but reiterated the Eby and Farnworth government's earlier statement that authorities had found no evidence of compromise of sensitive information.