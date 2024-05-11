Entertainment
Veteran entertainment journalist Sam Rubin dies
Sam Rubin, one of the industry's most beloved and beloved entertainment journalists, died suddenly Friday at the age of 64.
Rubin's charm and celebrity connections have made him one of Hollywood's most trusted and respected entertainment journalists. He has interviewed some of the biggest names, on the hottest red carpets, throughout his career. KTLA said he called in sick Friday morning and then died suddenly and unexpectedly, according to Deadline. A colleague said he was on air the day before he died and showed no outward signs of illness, according to KTLA. The channel confirmed his death in an emotional on-air report. The official cause of his death is not yet known.
KTLA 5 is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Sam Rubin. Sam was a giant in the local news industry and entertainment world, and a staple of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched everyone who knew him. Sam was a lover… pic.twitter.com/eG0tQswBSH
-KTLA (@KTLA) May 10, 2024
For many, Rubin was truly the heart of the Los Angeles entertainment scene and always greeted them with his signature style. This sudden loss hits them hard.
There was an incredible outpouring of grief on social media as Rubin's colleagues shared sweet memories of a beloved friend gone too soon. A slew of celebrities also shared kind words, paying tribute to Rubin's hard work and dedication. They remembered him for his incredible talent for putting everyone at ease during their interactions with him on red carpets and at celebrity events.
I am so sad to hear the news of Sam Rubin's sudden passing. @ktlaENT Longtime morning entertainment host of KTLA 5 LA. Over the decades, Sam has always been so supportive, funny and kind, such a beacon of light and positivity. Here's a clip from one of my favorite appearances on… pic.twitter.com/NWJ5vTthmS
– JODY WATLEY (@jodywatley) May 10, 2024
Rubin's colleagues at KTLA were particularly affected.
“We don't know what happened, but it was sudden,” morning anchor Frank Buckley said.
“I can’t believe we’re reporting this – it’s such a shock,” Eric Spillman said.
“KTLA 5 is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Sam Rubin,” the station wrote on social media.
Like many actors, I have been interviewed by Sam Rubin numerous times, whether on the red carpet or on the KTLA morning show.
Sam was a true gentleman; he made the people he interviewed feel incredibly comfortable and safe, which is why he got a lot of meaningful information and… pic.twitter.com/6HzoDcboln
– Léa Remini (@LeahRemini) May 11, 2024
“Sam was a giant in the local news industry and entertainment world, and a staple of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched everyone who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished most,” they said.
Rubin has won several News Emmys and Golden Mike Awards, among his many honors. He also received a lifetime achievement award from the Southern California Broadcasters Association.
Even though I was on my 85th interview that day, I was still happy to see Sam. Even though he was on his 85th interview that day, he always brought genuine kindness, curiosity and a question off the beaten track. ❤️
-Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 10, 2024
He was a longtime regular on KNX-AM in Los Angeles, appeared regularly on BBC television and radio in the United Kingdom, and stayed busy reporting on radio and television in Australia, according to Deadline .
Rubin was a founding member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the former host of the 2013 Critics' Choice Movie Awards. (RELATED: 'Grease' Star Susan Buckner Dead at 72)
True to his passion for the entertainment world, he also owned SRE Inc., a television production company that produced several live red carpet events, as well as 120 episodes of “Hollywood Uncensored with Sam Rubin,” according to Deadline.
Rubin is survived by his wife Leslie and their four children.
|
Sources
2/ https://dailycaller.com/2024/05/10/veteran-entertainment-reporter-sam-rubin-dies-suddenly-64-ktla-red-carpet/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
