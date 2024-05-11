Connect with us

Veteran entertainment journalist Sam Rubin dies

Sam Rubin, one of the industry's most beloved and beloved entertainment journalists, died suddenly Friday at the age of 64.

Rubin's charm and celebrity connections have made him one of Hollywood's most trusted and respected entertainment journalists. He has interviewed some of the biggest names, on the hottest red carpets, throughout his career. KTLA said he called in sick Friday morning and then died suddenly and unexpectedly, according to Deadline. A colleague said he was on air the day before he died and showed no outward signs of illness, according to KTLA. The channel confirmed his death in an emotional on-air report. The official cause of his death is not yet known.

For many, Rubin was truly the heart of the Los Angeles entertainment scene and always greeted them with his signature style. This sudden loss hits them hard.

There was an incredible outpouring of grief on social media as Rubin's colleagues shared sweet memories of a beloved friend gone too soon. A slew of celebrities also shared kind words, paying tribute to Rubin's hard work and dedication. They remembered him for his incredible talent for putting everyone at ease during their interactions with him on red carpets and at celebrity events.

Rubin's colleagues at KTLA were particularly affected.

“We don't know what happened, but it was sudden,” morning anchor Frank Buckley said.

“I can’t believe we’re reporting this – it’s such a shock,” Eric Spillman said.

“KTLA 5 is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Sam Rubin,” the station wrote on social media.

“Sam was a giant in the local news industry and entertainment world, and a staple of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched everyone who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished most,” they said.

Rubin has won several News Emmys and Golden Mike Awards, among his many honors. He also received a lifetime achievement award from the Southern California Broadcasters Association.

He was a longtime regular on KNX-AM in Los Angeles, appeared regularly on BBC television and radio in the United Kingdom, and stayed busy reporting on radio and television in Australia, according to Deadline .

Rubin was a founding member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the former host of the 2013 Critics' Choice Movie Awards. (RELATED: 'Grease' Star Susan Buckner Dead at 72)

True to his passion for the entertainment world, he also owned SRE Inc., a television production company that produced several live red carpet events, as well as 120 episodes of “Hollywood Uncensored with Sam Rubin,” according to Deadline.

Rubin is survived by his wife Leslie and their four children.

