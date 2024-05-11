Hollywood companies install flower beds and planters along sidewalks to eliminate homeless encampments





HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) — When you walk around the famous Sunset Sound recording studio in Hollywood, you have difficulty navigating the sidewalks. Recently, however, the area near the entrance is virtually free of homeless encampments, thanks to new flower beds and planters. Each was deliberately placed to make it more difficult to place tents in the area. This is an expensive solution that companies like Sunset Sound say is worth it. “We're not trying to move anyone, we just need to get into our facilities,” producer Drew Dempsey said. “It’s a private studio, and you can’t even go in there because there are tents everywhere here.” There are now several flower beds and planters set up outside several different businesses on Sunset Boulevard, and people who live in the area have taken notice. “Sometimes I have to walk down the street to get around it, now it's just clear, but this one is very obvious to me,” Nicholas Almanza said. Sunset Sound, in particular, has endured ongoing issues with the ever-present homeless encampment just outside their studio. In February, the studio was broken into. Thieves broke in and stole their blank checks, forcing the company to cancel those accounts. Last year, the building was burned down twice. Some of the most famous musicians have recorded at Sunset Sound in Hollywood, but studio executives say a rise in the area's homeless population could put them out of business. “When Miley Cyrus or Taylor Swift comes on or Elton John… that means everything to us, but being attacked or seeing nudity or crime, that doesn't promote creativity or feelings of safety,” Dempsey said. Dempsey said a young woman, who said working at Sunset Sound was her dream job, recently quit because she didn't feel safe on those streets after dark. Business owners said they're frustrated the city isn't doing more, so they're taking matters into their own hands. Those who live nearby appreciate the delicate balance of this never-ending battle. “I understand the business point of view, you pay a lot for any space or land, so you want it to be clean and welcoming to your customers, but again, it's inevitable. You're going to find some without -shelter everywhere here,” Almanza said. Eyewitness News reached out to city officials for comment on the placement of the planters but did not receive a response.

