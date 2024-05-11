Malachi Ndur Joins W&M Mens Basketball as Graduate Graduate





WILLIAMSBURG William and Mary head men's basketball coachBrian Earlannounced the addition of forward graduate transferMalachi Ndur(St. Thomas, Ontario / Cushing Academy / Brown) to the Tribe roster for the 2024-25 season. Ndur is the second graduate transfer and fifth member of the Tribe's incoming group for next season. “Malachi is an excellent veteran and we are excited to add his level of experience to our position,” Earl said. “Having coached against him in the Ivy League, I know he will adapt well to the way we want to play. His athleticism, ability to rebound and shoot the basketball are great traits. He is a former teammate of the Canadian Youth NationalMatteus affairhe will therefore immediately become familiar with the program. Ndur will earn his bachelor's degree in psychology from Brown and enroll in a graduate program at W&M's prestigious Raymond A. Mason School of Business. In 58 career games with four starts at Brown, Ndur averaged 3.3 points and nearly three rebounds per game. He was a key reserve for the Bears last season, helping the program advance to the Ivy League championship game for the first time. Ndur scored 12 points and added six rebounds in the Bears' 62-61 loss to Yale in the title game. Last season, Ndur participated in all 31 games with a start. He averaged four points and three rebounds, shooting 48.2% from the field, 35.3% from 3 and 72.1% from the free throw line. He was solid late in the season, averaging 7.8 points and 3.8 rebounds over five games during the month of March. He shot 76.5% from the field (13 of 17) and 71.4% from 3 (5 of 7) during that stretch. The 6-8 forward scored a career-high 14 points and was a perfect 4 of 4 on 3-pointers at Dartmouth in January and narrowly missed a double-double in Ivy League play with nine points and a high of eight. bounced back against Colombia in February. As a junior, Ndur had his season cut short due to injury. He played in 16 games with three starts, averaging 3.6 points and three rebounds per game. Ndur had his best game of the season, scoring 10 points at Michigan State in December on 4-of-7 shooting. Ndur was an AAU (with the Northern Kings) and Canadian Youth National teammate with W&M senior.Matteus affair. The duo helped Canada win the silver medal at the FIBA ​​America U16 Championship in 2017. Ndur led the tournament in rebounds. During his prep career, Ndur was a two-time honorable mention All-NEPSAC selection at Cushing Academy. He was named Cushing Academy Athlete of the Year and averaged 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and 1.6 blocks per game in his senior season. Off the field, he received the 1888 Holden Award as a graduate of Cushing Academy for his exemplary displays of loyalty and friendliness on the Cushing campus. Ndur is the fifth newcomer and second graduate transfer to sign with the Tribe for 2024-25. He joins other transfersKeller Boothby(Plano, Texas / Prestonwood Christian Academy / Cornell),Kyle Pulliam(Silver Spring, Maryland / Our Lady of Good Counsel / Saint Thomas Aquinas) andJack Scott(Colorado Springs, Colorado / The Hun School / Princeton) and freshmanRyan Jackson(Mesa, Ariz./AZ Compass Prep) as part of the Tribe's incoming class.

