This morning's Sam Rubin died at 64: Hollywood stars pay tribute to him | Television and radio | Showbiz and television

Former This Morning Hollywood correspondent Sam Rubin has tragically died aged 64. The famous journalist, known for his role in Hollywood Uncensored, suffered a heart attack following a radio segment broadcast from his home, as reported by Variety. Although he was rushed by ambulance to a Los Angeles hospital, he was pronounced dead. KTLA, where Sam was a beloved figure, shared the heartbreaking news online: “KTLA 5 is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Sam Rubin. Sam was a giant of the local and global news industry entertainment, and a staple of Los Angeles morning television for decades. The network's heartfelt tribute continued: “His laugh, charm and caring personality touched everyone who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished most. Our thoughts are with Sam's family during this difficult time.”

Sam has also been a correspondent for This Morning, delivering celebrity scoops and buzz from his Hollywood studio. His last appearance on the set of This Morning was in 2018, where he joined then presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford to discuss the latest happenings in the celebrity world, reports the mirror. Friends, colleagues and fans have paid moving tributes to Sam Rubin following his unexpected death. His 720 WGN colleague Lisa Dent shared on social media: “Sam Rubin @SamOnTV had a heart attack and could not be saved. I am heartbroken. He was a family member of mine from radio show, he joined us several times a day This week, learning about it live caused some serious sobbing My sincere condolences to his beloved family, Godspeed Sam. One devastated viewer lamented on social media: “Sad to hear that KTLA's Sam Rubin died suddenly of a heart attack. I loved his reporting. He was such a nice, fun, kind guy. Condolences to his family.” PR professional Jamie Gruttemeyer Symonds told Variety: “I feel like everyone is going to feel like they've lost a family friend.”

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown called Rubin a friend and wrote on X: I enjoyed all the times I had the opportunity to visit him at KTLA. Rubin appeared on screen yesterday for KTLA, where he has been a valued member since 1991. His journalistic efforts have earned him several Emmys and a Golden Mike Award. He also received a lifetime achievement award from the Southern California Broadcasters Association. Rubin has hosted over 100 episodes of his popular show Hollywood Uncensored with Sam Rubin. The twice-married father of four married Leslie Gale Shuman in 2007 and their union produced two children. His first marriage was to Julie Anderson – married in 1988 but divorced in 2006. This earlier venture gave birth to two more children.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/showbiz/tv-radio/1897917/this-morning-hollywood-sam-rubin-dead

