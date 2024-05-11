Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Cast Guide: Actors Behind the Apes

Moviegoers flocking to see “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” in theaters might come away with the same question: What exactly does the cast look like? In the tradition of James Cameron's “Avatar” franchise and the later “Planet of the Apes” trilogy, “Kingdom” director Wes Ball used revolutionary motion capture technology to ensure that each ape character of his film was played by a real human being.

Lead star Owen Teague said Variety that he underwent six weeks of “monkey school” so that his transformation into a primate was as believable as possible. He and the rest of the film's cast worked with a movement teacher to get in touch with their simian sides. They were also equipped with extensions made from sawn-off crutches to help them move like monkeys. The ensemble had to learn to run at them, using their arms to propel their bodies forward.

They're very economical, Teague said of a primate's posture. You don't see them sitting down and then moving around to get comfortable. They plant themselves in exactly the right place and stay there. They are so physically present. Humans always move their feet and do things with their hands.

