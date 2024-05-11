Entertainment
New Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa talks about the 'tragedy and depth' of his version of The Doctor
Ncuti Gatwa’s time has indeed been a long time coming.
This is partly because the Sex education the star was cast for the first time as the new protagonist of the long-running film Doctor Who series returns in 2022.
But it's also because his own trajectory as a child, Gatwa's family immigrating to Scotland to escape the civil war in Rwanda, presents a certain symmetry with the Doctor's story as the only remaining Time Lord after war and genocide decimated his race.
Gatwa says he's happy to be able to inject his own unique blend of fun and drama into the series.
“We talk a lot about the joy and hope that runs through our season, our season and our times, it feels a lot more colorful and happy and that's definitely it,” he said in an interview with CBC News.
“But it has the darkness and the tragedy and the depth that all great science fiction series should have.”
No limitations for Gatwa doctor
As the fifteenth incarnation of the famous Time Lord, this tragedy, depth and tons of color have already hit the small screen; the series released its first episodes on Disney+ this Friday.
Although Gatwa only became a fan of the show after landing an audition for the role, he says she is now a committed watcher. But he's been thinking and talking about the new season for years, first making headlines when he started referencing the Doctor. use they/them pronouns.
It's a description that had been used by some fans especially since Jodie Whittaker became the first woman to play the character in 2018, but which had never been officially integrated into the series.
Gatwa, the first black and queer actor to take on the role, said the framing made sense to him.
“I mean, the Doctor isn't from this planet, so who are we to know what pronouns they have and what gender they are?” he wondered.
“He's a shape-shifting alien who can be anything or anyone. And so, to me, it makes more sense to use their pronouns for this character who isn't originally from the Earth or limited by earthly limitations.”
9:23 p.m.Ncuti Gatwa: becoming the first black queer Doctor Who
Steven Moffat writes the episode
Despite the changes to the show this season, there are also some returns to form. After months of speculation, it has been confirmed that Steven Moffat, who led the series from 2010 to 2017, has written an episode for the new season.
Gatwa said this episode, which will be released next week, is one of the most important the series has to offer. Filmed chronologically, it reminds him of a play put on in front of a camera and which he hopes will reach the public.
“This is actually the storyline I understood the least from reading it,” Gatwa said. “I had to read it over and over again. But watching it, it's my favorite episode.”
He said this episode, as well as others throughout the season, underscore that mix of hope and tragedy that permeates this latest reboot of the series.
Although this haphazard tone and his own time at the helm of this beloved but scrutinized series may be risky, Gatwa says he's excited for fans to share both.
“It enriches everything. It makes everything so enjoyable to play,” he said. “As actors, all you can want is complex writing and characters and stories to sink your teeth into.”
