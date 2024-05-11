There is only one Sophia Loren

Ron Onesti with Sophia Loren.

Courtesy of Onesti Entertainment, Inc.

BACKSTAGE with Arcada Ron Onesti Theaters

I am writing this while sitting at the foot of the Ponte Vecchio (old bridge) in Florence, Italy. I'm certainly not looking for any sympathy here. It's actually my birthday and there's a huge food fair in Parma, so I was like, “Damn, I'm going!”

It is always bittersweet when I make the journey back to where my mother, her two sisters and my grandparents were born alongside her. The family dates back there to the late 1700s. I'm currently gathering my emotional courage as I prepare to visit the house where they were all born. I have to share with you an experience I had in 2016.

I'm in Rome these last few days, and the image of the woman who could arguably be considered the most beautiful and classiest woman who ever lived (other than my mother) is still present in advertising, shop windows stores and product placement. Sophie Loren.

Then, when I arrived in Florence yesterday, I came across the Salvatore Ferragamo Museum. Ferragamo, who died in 1960 (ironically at the age of 62, the same age I am today), was the shoemaker to the stars. Not just your average shoemaker, he used architecture, math, and physics to design perfect shoes for the Whos Who of Hollywood, including Rudolph Valentino, Charlie Chaplin, Marilyn Monroe, Judy Garland, Ava Gardner, and She Was again, Sophia Loren. She was his favorite.

As I scour talent agency listings to find the right candidates for our theaters, every once in a while someone unlikely appears out of nowhere and makes themselves available for interviews or career retrospectives. This has happened to me many times, legendary names like Mickey Rooney, Shirley MacLaine, Barbara Eden, Debby Reynolds, Ed McMahon have all graciously granted this star-studded theater owner the honor of interviewing them on stage. They were all magical.

But in 2016, what I thought was impossible became possible. I got a call asking if I would be interested in bringing Sophia Loren to Chicago!

This can't be happening, I thought. Yes, it's a legend. Yes, she's one of the last Hollywood royalty left with us. Yes, she is the patron saint of all things beautifully Italian. But more importantly, she was my mother's hero.

So I took all the necessary measures to make this gift from God come true. The best hotel, first class plane, limousines, best hair and makeup artists I could find, and of course, the best pasta Chicago had to offer, as one of its most famous lines was : Everything you see, I owe it to pasta!

The day came, and when I saw her, I only thought of my mother, as a little girl, who went to the cinema near Ponte Vecchio where she grew up. Sophia was 82 years old at the time, still a picture of beauty and elegance. For almost two hours, she spoke about her family, her career and her love for Italy.

But the best part was seeing the light in my mother's eyes, something I hadn't really seen since my father passed away a few years before. I had the chance to do something that few people can do. I was able to introduce my 91-year-old mother, just a few months before her death, to her childhood hero.

Yes, my mother is gone now, but Sophia is still pounding pasta in Italy at almost 90 years old. As I walk towards my mother's childhood home here in Florence, I relive that magical night. And I can't wait for my daughter, who was 10 at the time, to realize who is hugging her in this photo (my mother is in blue).

And there she was, Via Della Chiesa, 22. I saw her and her two sisters jumping out the worn front door to play in the neighboring square, my grandmother hanging clothes to dry outside the second floor window, and my grandfather who was a composer and mandolin virtuoso, whistling to himself, as he walked down the very street I was on, heading home for dinner.

It's a difficult task, but I am now fulfilled by this foray into my family history. The world was lucky to have Sophia Loren, but I was lucky to have this daughter born as Via Della Chiesa, 22, Florence, Italy.

Ron Onesti is President and CEO of The Onesti Entertainment Corp., Arcada Theater of St. Charles and Theater Des Plaines. Celebrity questions and comments? Send an email to [email protected].