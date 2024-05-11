Comic relief returns just in time for Snowmass | Culture & Leisure

A good laugh improves oxygen supply, stimulates the heart, lungs and muscles, improves circulation, promotes muscle relaxation and increases endorphins released in the brain.

The inaugural Snowmass WKND comedy! will provide attendees with numerous health benefits when it takes place at Snowmass Village July 12-14. Tickets are available now at www.thecollectivesnowmass.com. They range from $20 to $55.

The lineup for this summer's event includes headliner Alex Edelman, known for his recent Broadway show, U.S. tour and HBO special “Just for Us,” as well as performances and special events featuring nationally known comedians Josh Adam Meyers, Nancy Norton, Reem Edan and more. .

WKND comedy! is the brainchild of Sarah Sanders, Director of Venues and Events at Base Village Square for East West Hospitality and East West Partners. Sanders developed a passion for comedy while working at the Wheeler Opera House, which hosts the Aspen Laugh Festival.

Sanders went to work for East West Partners, which runs the Base Village venues in Snowmass, right around the time of the pandemic in early 2020 and immediately began producing socially distanced comedy shows to offer audiences some stress relief of COVID-19. The series was canceled, but when things resumed in the summer of 2021, Sanders launched a comedy series at the Collective, producing shows twice a night.

“We did two shows to be able to provide more comic relief to our community at that time,” Sanders said. This series started out as free. Over the past few years we have developed the series. We typically host eight to ten events in peak season, winter and summer. We've sold almost every title over the past few years, and it's been so much fun watching it evolve and grow.

From the beginning, Sanders' vision was to bring a large-scale comedy festival to Snowmass. In February, she produced a three-day event with comedy in multiple venues and every show was sold out. Building on the success of the weekend, the Town of Snowmass has come on board as a sponsor of a larger scale summer event and Snowmass Comedy WKND! was born.

The festivities begin with a welcome event on Thursday, July 11. Friday night is billed as Triple The Laughs with Meyers, Norton and Edan at the Collective. On Saturday, there is a cooking event with comedians, a happy hour leading into the weekend's signature event, and a comedy evening with Edelman at the Snowmass Conference and Events Center. Sunday begins with Babes that Brunch, a celebration of local and regional comedians, and the weekend ends with a Sunday evening show at the Collective with Meyers.

Edelman recently won a Tony Award for his one-man show and launched his HBO special. While he's one of the big names in comedy today, Sanders booked him at the Collective (capacity 75) when it was promising. This summer he will play at the Snowmass Conference and Events Center (capacity 350).

Sanders and his team travel to comedy clubs and festivals around the country to find talent that's a good fit for their audience. They discovered Myers in Austin, Texas. Sanders describes his comedy as part stand-up, part rock and roll.

Norton was a nurse before becoming a full-time actor. She is the first woman to win the Boston Comedy Competition and the Seattle Comedy Competition. Reem Edan is an Iraqi-American comedian whose comedy explores the contradictions of life in two different cultures. Sanders discovered her at a comedy club in Denver. She appeared in Snowmass two years ago.

Everyone who is on this lineup as headliners has already played with us and sold out all their shows, Sanders said, noting that it was fun for her to stay in touch with them and see their careers take off in recent years.

We've expanded the event and we'll have more of the impromptu festival elements that you would see at a traditional comedy festival where you'll have your main comedy events and then you'll have these weird, offbeat fun things that are a little out of the traditional. comedy field, but bring this really cool, unique experience between the community and the comedians, Sanders said. This is the next step in the grand vision of a very large comedy festival for 2025.

Sanders makes it a priority to keep ticket prices low. Tickets for the Saturday night Edelmans show are $40 per ticket. Seeing it on Broadway would cost three times as much.

“It’s really important to me that our ticket prices are accessible, especially for our staff, because we all work really hard to be here,” Sanders said. And it's really important for us, when we're programming, to make sure that we're offering affordable deals and free events so that we can truly be a place for everyone.

When asked what she hoped audiences would take away from the comedy WKND!, Sanders responded, “What I want most is I want people to come and laugh.” I want to be an event and venue that is accessible to all backgrounds and age groups. I think the world is so serious and so conflicted in so many ways. Right now, I think comedy is something where we can come together and be a community, laugh and heal from the last five years of trauma and Covid and move forward a little lighter than we were at our arrival.