Gilberts: I think of my mother as Mother's Day approaches

Article content
Have I ever told you about my mother? No, because I've always had a rule not to write about my family. Everyone has their own memories.
Have I ever told you about my mother? No, because I've always had a rule not to write about my family. Everyone has their own memories.
Have I ever told you about my mother? No, because I've always had a rule not to write about my family. Everyone has their own memories.
Advertisement 2
Article content
But Sunday is Mother's Day, so I decided to write about my mother, Shirley Mae Gilbert. Not because she was so remarkable and wonderful and historic to me, but because, in many ways, my mother was everyone's mother.
Article content
I think and hope that by talking about my mother, many of you will also come to see and appreciate your mother. I hope that with my memories of my mother, you will know your own mother even more than you already know her.
My mother was born in a small farming community outside of Windsor. My grandfather's farm was on the Canard River near Amherstburg. When I was 16, my mother was hit by a taxi in downtown Windsor and injured her leg. She was not seriously injured, but she later developed polio in the same leg.
Advertisement 3
Article content
Because of polio, one leg was shorter than the other, forcing him to wear ugly black shoes, with one heel thicker than the other, to balance his walking, all his life. I never heard her complain. This was the life she was given, so she just dealt with it.
When she was in grade school, my grandparents moved back to Kent County and purchased a small farm on River Road in Dover. By all accounts, my mother was a very good student, achieving top grades and various awards at nearby SS No. 5 Dover.
After elementary school, she followed in her mother's footsteps, went to business school and then got a job as a secretary at International Harvester. Very attractive and popular with boys, she married a Dover Township farm boy and immediately began having children.
Advertisement 4
Article content
People who knew her back then still comment on her ability to listen and give good advice, and how her eyes were the kindest they had ever seen.
Living on a farm in the 3rd concession of Raleigh Township, she had her first child: me. I played a minor role in what would become a family tradition. Leaving me outside for a few minutes in the shade on a hot summer day, she came back and found a large snake (probably a milk snake or fox snake) wrapped around the wheels of my stroller! Calmly, she walked to the shed, grabbed a sharp hoe and deftly cut off the snake's head. I like to imagine my mother as a valiant warrior, sword in hand, saving her firstborn!
My mother soon had three more children, two girls and another boy.
Along the way, she lost a baby after just a month, a husband who died tragically at age 70, a grandchild in her 30s, and her only sister in her 60s. Her two boys, between them, would marry and divorce three times.
Advertisement 5
Article content
During all this, my mother took care of her family, was proud to own a huge garden where all kinds of exotic plants grew, and worked for a long time as secretary to the governor (warden) of Chatham Prison. And there was much more, but I've already said too much.
My mother died at age 97 on a cold January night during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time that she, like many of us, never truly understood. I remember going to see her shortly after she passed away, in an empty, dark room with the wind howling outside, suddenly realizing that I was truly an orphan and kissing her one last time on the cheek.
During our recent visits to the abandoned prison. I met retired guards who had worked with my mother. They couldn't wait to meet me and share fond and precious memories of my mother, whom they all described as a sweetheart.
Advertisement 6
Article content
Another lady I met who had just met my mother told me that she knew I was her son because I had kind eyes, just like your mother. As tears welled up in my eyes, I quietly chastised myself for being only half the person my mother was.
I hope my look at my mother struck a chord. In reality, all mothers are the same, I guess. They instilled in us all the goodness, kindness, care, affection and character that we carried with us throughout our lives.
It's really unfair that Mother's Day only comes once a year. I think of her more as the seasons go by.
Recommended by the editorial
Gilberts: A circus poster found tells a story
Gilberts: Troubled citizens roamed downtown Chatham in the past
Article content
|
Sources
2/ https://www.chathamdailynews.ca/opinion/columnists/gilberts-thinking-about-my-mother-as-mothers-day-draws-near
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]