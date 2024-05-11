Gilberts: I think of my mother as Mother's Day approaches

Have I ever told you about my mother? No, because I've always had a rule not to write about my family. Everyone has their own memories.

Article content Have I ever told you about my mother? No, because I've always had a rule not to write about my family. Everyone has their own memories.

Advertisement 2 This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Article content But Sunday is Mother's Day, so I decided to write about my mother, Shirley Mae Gilbert. Not because she was so remarkable and wonderful and historic to me, but because, in many ways, my mother was everyone's mother.

Article content I think and hope that by talking about my mother, many of you will also come to see and appreciate your mother. I hope that with my memories of my mother, you will know your own mother even more than you already know her. My mother was born in a small farming community outside of Windsor. My grandfather's farm was on the Canard River near Amherstburg. When I was 16, my mother was hit by a taxi in downtown Windsor and injured her leg. She was not seriously injured, but she later developed polio in the same leg.

Advertisement 3 This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Article content Because of polio, one leg was shorter than the other, forcing him to wear ugly black shoes, with one heel thicker than the other, to balance his walking, all his life. I never heard her complain. This was the life she was given, so she just dealt with it. When she was in grade school, my grandparents moved back to Kent County and purchased a small farm on River Road in Dover. By all accounts, my mother was a very good student, achieving top grades and various awards at nearby SS No. 5 Dover. After elementary school, she followed in her mother's footsteps, went to business school and then got a job as a secretary at International Harvester. Very attractive and popular with boys, she married a Dover Township farm boy and immediately began having children.

Advertisement 4 This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Article content People who knew her back then still comment on her ability to listen and give good advice, and how her eyes were the kindest they had ever seen. Living on a farm in the 3rd concession of Raleigh Township, she had her first child: me. I played a minor role in what would become a family tradition. Leaving me outside for a few minutes in the shade on a hot summer day, she came back and found a large snake (probably a milk snake or fox snake) wrapped around the wheels of my stroller! Calmly, she walked to the shed, grabbed a sharp hoe and deftly cut off the snake's head. I like to imagine my mother as a valiant warrior, sword in hand, saving her firstborn! My mother soon had three more children, two girls and another boy. Along the way, she lost a baby after just a month, a husband who died tragically at age 70, a grandchild in her 30s, and her only sister in her 60s. Her two boys, between them, would marry and divorce three times.

Advertisement 5 This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Article content During all this, my mother took care of her family, was proud to own a huge garden where all kinds of exotic plants grew, and worked for a long time as secretary to the governor (warden) of Chatham Prison. And there was much more, but I've already said too much. My mother died at age 97 on a cold January night during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time that she, like many of us, never truly understood. I remember going to see her shortly after she passed away, in an empty, dark room with the wind howling outside, suddenly realizing that I was truly an orphan and kissing her one last time on the cheek. During our recent visits to the abandoned prison. I met retired guards who had worked with my mother. They couldn't wait to meet me and share fond and precious memories of my mother, whom they all described as a sweetheart.

Advertisement 6 This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Article content Another lady I met who had just met my mother told me that she knew I was her son because I had kind eyes, just like your mother. As tears welled up in my eyes, I quietly chastised myself for being only half the person my mother was. I hope my look at my mother struck a chord. In reality, all mothers are the same, I guess. They instilled in us all the goodness, kindness, care, affection and character that we carried with us throughout our lives. It's really unfair that Mother's Day only comes once a year. I think of her more as the seasons go by. Recommended by the editorial Gilberts: A circus poster found tells a story Gilberts: Troubled citizens roamed downtown Chatham in the past

Article content