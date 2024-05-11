Why wasn't Israel banned from the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 like Russia was in 2022?

If there's one phrase that Eurovision organizer the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) loves to repeat, it's that the song contest is an “apolitical” event that brings people from all over the world together. around music.

They have worked particularly hard on this story over the past two years, recycle the official slogan of 2023“United by music”, for 2024.

It's a nice feeling that that's how it happens be eclipseby the EBU's decision to allow Israel to be competitive in 2024 despite its ongoing conflict with Palestine. That, and Israel's reported attempt to enter into the competition a song purporting to reference the events of October 7, 2023. (Following a request from President Isaac Herzog, the lyrics and title of Israel's submission have since been changed .)

But this is nothing new for Eurovision, which has repeatedly been overshadowed by the state of the global political landscape during its 68-year history, despite its Swiss-based organizer's desire to remain neutral.

From boycotts to planned protests to widespread artist outcry

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement has called for a boycott of Eurovision 2024 on what he sees as “the EBU's whitewashing of Israel's apartheid genocide against 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza.”

More than 50,000 people have signed a petitionaddressed to EBU Director General Noel Curran, demanding Israel be banned from the song competition. Sweden, this year's host after Loreen's historic victory in 2023, with Tattoo, is prepare for several pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Malm, where the event will take place.

Nordic nation's candidate for Eurovision 2011 Eric Saadé wore a keffiyeh on stage in support of Palestine in the first semi-final on Wednesday and the Irish participant in the 2024 edition, Bambie Thug, I tried to call for a ceasefire in his performance. The Belgian public television channel took things to another level when it broadcast the second semi-final (in which Israel participated) on Friday, which they interrupted with a pro-Palestinian message.

And many Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish and Icelandic artists denounced the EBU decision over the last few months.

Current and former Australian Eurovision entrants have been less vocal so far. Montaigne, who sang for Australia at Eurovision in 2021, is the only artist among the nine former representatives to publicly declare support for the boycott.

Loading Instagram content

“Such inhumanity is not part of the spirit of Eurovision, it is after all a singing competition born from the desire to unite nations in love and cooperation. You cannot participate in such event when you mass murder civilians and children,” they wrote on Instagram in January.

Australian 2024 participants Zaachariaha Fielding and Michael Ross, who together form the duo Electric Fields, were vague when recently asked about their position on the issue of boycotting The Guardian.

“[Eurovision] is a place to increase connectivity, and we are so focused on sharing our story,” Ross said, to which Fielding continued: “Artists pick up what is broken by stupidity. We're focused on healing because the world is pretty dark right now. This is what we will do on the Eurovision stage.”

Answer the inevitable questions

The Eurovision boycott is the definition of a “PR nightmare.”

Not just for the EBU, but also for individual broadcasters from competing countries and artists, who each field countless questions from journalists and fans about the boycott and Israel's participation.

The joint statement of March 29 from Ireland, the United Kingdom, Denmark, San Marino, Norway, Finland, Lithuania, Portugal and Switzerland, participants in Eurovision 2024, is another great example.

Calling for “an immediate and lasting ceasefire” and ambiguously expressing their “solidarity with the oppressed”, artists from the nine countries, including Years and Years' Olly Alexander, said they had decided to perform in the competition despite calls for a boycott because of their firm conviction. “in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections.”

Loading Instagram content

The first comment on the copy of the statement shared on Alexander's Instagram reads: “I don't know how much Gazans want to hear about the 'unifying power of music,' baby.”

So why is the EBU letting Israel compete, given all the negative reactions?

The EBU said in February he had decided to allow Israel to participate in Eurovision for two very predictable reasons. The first: “The Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political musical event and a competition between public service broadcasters that are members of the EBU. It is not a competition between governments,” Curran said in a statement.

Second, he continued: “Our governing bodies reviewed the list of participants for the 2024 competition and agreed that Israeli public broadcaster KAN complied with all competition rules for this year and could participate, as it did in over the last 50 years.”

One thing to consider is that each entrant's public channel (ours is SBS) must pay a competition entry fee which collectively amounts to around €5 million. The fees each country must pay vary depending on its overall contribution to EBU membership and the number of countries competing to share the costs.

In 2023, after Russia banned the competition, this increase became too much for Montenegro, North Macedonia and Bulgaria to bear. all three nations refused to participate.

A ban on Israeli participation in 2024 would have increased registration fees for the remaining 36 countries, which could have led to further withdrawals.

Are there double standards here?

In 2021, the Belarusian channel BTRC was excluded from the EBU and therefore from Eurovision due to a violation of EBU press freedom rules.

The EBU banned Russia the following yearjust a day after invading Ukraine, stating: “In light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year's competition would bring the competition into disrepute.” »

In the years since, the EBU's reasoning for banning the Russian broadcaster from participating in Eurovision appears to have moved away from the ongoing war.

“Russian broadcasters themselves have been suspended from the EBU due to their continued failure to fulfill their membership obligations and violation of public service values,” Curran said in a February statement.

“The relation between [Israel’s public broadcaster] KAN and the Israeli government are fundamentally different from the relationship that exists between these Russian members and the state, with the Israeli government threatening in recent years to shut down the channel,” he continued.

But this reasoning has been rejected by many people, including more than 1,000 Swedish artists like pop icon Robyn and Saade, who signed an open letter to the EBU.

They also believe that the EBU's treatment of Israel this year reveals a “double standard that undermines the credibility of the organization” compared to how it has treated Russia and Belarus.

“The EBU justifies its position by asserting that the Eurovision Song Contest is a competition between public service companies rather than between states,” states the letter from the Swedes.

“But the EBU chose in 2022 to exclude Russia from the competition due to the invasion of Ukraine, and in 2021, member companies from Belarus were denied access to the competition because the country violated EBU press freedom rules.

“In a little less than four months, approximately 100 Palestinian journalists have been killed and the foreign press is denied access to Gaza. This is one of the greatest attacks on press freedom in modern times. »

THE The EBU released a statement to Billboard on the open letter, reiterating their position: “We understand the deeply held concerns and opinions surrounding the current conflict in the Middle East.

“As a member-driven organization, our governing bodies reviewed the list of participants for the 2024 competition and agreed that Israeli public broadcaster KAN complied with all competition rules for this year and could participate as it did over the last 50 years.

“The EBU aligns with other international organizations, including sports unions and federations and other international bodies, who have also maintained their inclusive stance towards Israeli participants in major competitions at this time.”

The EBU has a history of highlighting Israel and censoring pro-Palestinian sentiment.

This is not the first year that a large number of people have questioned Israel's participation in Eurovision.

Lebanon withdrew from the competition in 2005 after the EBU did not allow it to remove Israel's performance from its national broadcast.

The 2019 song competition, held in Tel Aviv, was also the subject of widespread boycott calls and pro-Palestinian protests amid a resurgence in the conflict (Kate Miller-Heidke, then Australian candidate described his decision to perform in the Israeli city as “difficult”). Just like the 2021 eventfor similar reasons.

And although the EBU claims to be “a strong supporter of freedom of expression and the right of citizens to express their deeply held views and opinions” and understands that “people may wish to make their voices heard and support[s] the right of those who wish to demonstrate peacefully”,he also stated that he would continue to censor references to flags, banners and symbols that the organizers consider to be political or religious in nature, as has been the case for years. And this includes flags of disputed territories such as Palestine (also Crimea, Kosovo and many others).

This has happened in the past, including for 2019 Icelandic participant Hatari, whose display of Palestinian banners was cut from the official DVD recording of the event and resulted in a fine for the Icelandic broadcaster.

The EBU did not censor Madonna's backup dancers, who simultaneously unveiled the Israeli and Palestinian flags on their backs at the same event, while Madge implored viewers to “wake up.” Although he later said the queen of pop had been informed Eurovision was, you guessed it, an “apolitical event”.

The ABC has contacted the EBU for comment.