Why wasn't Israel banned from the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 like Russia was in 2022?

If there's one phrase that Eurovision organizer the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) loves to repeat, it's that the song contest is an “apolitical” event that brings people from all over the world together. around music.

They have worked particularly hard on this story over the past two years, recycle the official slogan of 2023“United by music”, for 2024.

It's a nice feeling that that's how it happens be eclipseby the EBU's decision to allow Israel to be competitive in 2024 despite its ongoing conflict with Palestine. That, and Israel's reported attempt to enter into the competition a song purporting to reference the events of October 7, 2023. (Following a request from President Isaac Herzog, the lyrics and title of Israel's submission have since been changed .)

But this is nothing new for Eurovision, which has repeatedly been overshadowed by the state of the global political landscape during its 68-year history, despite its Swiss-based organizer's desire to remain neutral.

From boycotts to planned protests to widespread artist outcry

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement has called for a boycott of Eurovision 2024 on what he sees as “the EBU's whitewashing of Israel's apartheid genocide against 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza.”

