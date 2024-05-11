Entertainment
Save 40%+ on Lehengas at Myntra
Imagine yourself at a wedding, surrounded by laughter and joyful celebrations. As you make your grand entrance, all eyes turn to you and, for a moment, you feel like royalty. It's the magic of lehenga. THE lehenga isn't just another outfit; it is a symbol of tradition, culture and timeless elegance. Myntra offers exclusive discounts on lehengas from top brands at irresistible prices. With a minimum 40% discount and more, it's the perfect time to renew and upgrade your wardrobe with these stunning lehengas.
Myntra offers a diverse range of lehengas to suit all tastes and preferences. Don't miss this opportunity to adorn yourself in exquisite outfits and create unforgettable memories. Discover the magic of Myntra's Lehenga collection and embrace elegance like never before. Let's take a look at the best deals offered by Myntra.
1. Kinjo Embroidered Thread Read-to-Wear Lehenga And Blouse With Dupatta
Discount: 45% | Price: 1,869 | MRP : 3,399 | Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars
This embroidered pink and green lehenga is made from high quality fabrics like poly georgette which ensures comfort and durability. It has a flared hem and a zip fastening for easy wear. This choli offers a ready-to-wear blouse featuring a graceful boat neck and sleeveless design, as well as a convenient zipper closure.
Main characteristics:
- The ornamentation features intricate thread work
- The Lehenga closure is a zipper, ensuring easy wearing
- Sleeve length is sleeveless, providing comfort and style
2. MADHURAM embroidered ready-to-wear Lehenga And Choli With Jacket
Discount: 73% | Price: 1,889 | MRP : 6,999 | Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars
This olive green and silver embroidered lehenga choli the set is made of silk chiffon and polysilk. He has a match dupatta with a bordered design that completes the look. The ready-to-wear blouse features a boat neckline and three-quarter sleeves, complemented by the embroidered pattern lehenga with a pull-on closure and a high-low hem.
Main characteristics:
- Offers a perfect blend of traditional charm
- The fabric of the lehenga promises a luxurious feel
- Embroidered upper design adds intricate detail
- Brings a touch of luxury and sophistication
3. Ready-to-wear printed ethnic patterns Sangria Lehenga And Choli With Dupatta
Discount: 69% | Price: 1,642 | MRP: 5,299 | Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5
The wrap style choli is made from 100% polyester. It features a trendy V-neck and short sleeves adorned with gotta patti details. The ombre dyed lehenga features blue and purple prints with tape on the border, while the herringbone dupatta adds a touch of charm.
Main characteristics:
- A blend of traditional and modern elements creates timeless appeal
- THE dupatta features a printed pattern for a cohesive look
- The dupatta edging adds a polished finish
4. Sangria Mirror Work Kudian Kaliedoscope Ready to Wear Lehenga And Choli
Discount: 76% | Price: 1,055 | MRP: 4,399
This lehenga choli consists of a plain pink blouse with a flattering v-neck and wrap design. It is made from comfortable viscose rayon. Its flared hem adds a graceful touch. Sleeveless blouse Features a hidden zipper for easy wearing. The pink that accompanies it lehenga is adorned with gotta patti detailing at the waist and has a partially elasticated waist for a comfortable fit.
Main characteristics:
- Hand wash care instructions ensure longevity and color retention
- Zip closure on the blouse provides a secure fit
- THE lehenga the closure is slip-on for easy wearing
- Features a partially elasticated waist for added comfort
5. Fabcartz Woven Semi-Stitched Design Lehenga Choli With Dupatta
Discount: 69% | Price: 1,859 | MRP : 5,999
This brown and this blue lehenga choli is made with zari and made of art silk. It features a zip fastening and a flared hem that ensures easy movement. The blouse is unstitched with a comfortable round neck and short sleeves. Correspondence dupatta adds a graceful touch with a tassel trim adds glamor to your overall look.
Main characteristics:
- Made from cotton for comfort.
- Ensures easy wearing and removal of the lehenga
- Dry cleaning recommended for maintenance
- High-quality craftsmanship is evident in the woven design
6. Sangria Printed Ethnic Patterns Ready-to-Wear Lehenga And Choli With Dupatta
Discount: 73% | Price: 1,430 | MRP : 5,299 | Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5
This ready-to-wear set features an ethnic print in bright hues, with a wrap style choli with short sleeves and intricate gotta patti details. Shaded complexion lehenga, complemented by adhesive tape on the border, exudes elegance. A navy blue chevron print dupatta with gotta patti borders completes the ensemble.
Main characteristics:
- Ensures both durability and comfort
- Adds depth and dimension to the color of the lehenga
- Adds a contemporary touch to the whole
7. Khushal K Sequin Embroidered Ready to Wear Lehenga And shirt collar Choli
Discount: 74% | Price: 1,611 | MRP : 6,199 | Rating: 2.6 out of 5 stars
The yellow and green print lehenga is made from 100% polyester and is made of polysilk with a cotton lining for comfort. It comes with a ready-to-wear blouse which features a stylish V-neck and is sleeveless for added comfort. THE lehenga has a drawstring closure and flared hem for graceful movement.
Main characteristics:
- The blouse is sleeveless, enhancing its modern appeal
- The blouse fabric is polysilk
- The neckline of the blouse is a stylish V-neck
8. KALINI embroidered ready-to-wear Lehenga And disjointed Blouse With Dupatta
Discount: 47% | Price: 1,587 | MRP : 2,995 | Rating: 3.3 stars out of 5
The embroidered lehenga choli comes with an unstitched blouse featuring intricate embroidery and three-quarter sleeves. THE lehenga, with its ready-to-wear design and zippered closure, ensures easy carrying. Support dupatta adds a final touch with its plain border. It is made with care, the blouse is made of mesh fabric, while the lehenga features a silk blend material with a satin lining. Featuring a V-neck and flared hem.
Main characteristics:
- Hem adds movement and grace
- The blouse offers an elegant yet practical design
- The fabric offers a delicate and elegant texture
9. Shae By SASSAFRAS Ready-to-wear floral print Lehenga And Choli
Discount: 72% | Price: 1,343 | MRP : 6,199 | Rating: 3.3 stars out of 5
This lehenga is made of comfortable viscose rayon fabric, it has beautiful embroidery and sequin work, while the blouse is ready to wear with a shirt collar and three-quarter sleeves. Additionally, it's best to dry clean this outfit to keep it looking its best.
Main characteristics:
- Attire for special occasions and festivities
- Requires dry cleaning for maintenance
10. Ready-to-wear beaded and stone printed joggers Lehenga And Blouse With Dupatta
Discount: 63% | Price: 1,479 | MRP : 3,999
This white and purple print lehenga choli with a matching dupatta is a ready-to-wear blouse featuring a square neck and zip fastening, while the lehenga features a flared hem and a practical zip fastening. It is decorated with pearls and stones. It is made from 70% linen and 30% polyester for the top and skirt, and 100% georgette for the dupatta.
Main characteristics:
- Dupatta adds luxurious texture to the outfit
- Neck design provides a flattering neckline
- Zipper closure makes dressing hassle-free
11. SWAGG INDIA sequin embroidered ready-to-wear Lehenga And blouse with Dupatta
Discount: 75% | Price: 2,499 | MRP: 9,999 | Rating: 3.3 stars out of 5
The superb embroidered purple lehenga choli The set is sure to impress. The blouse is ready to wear and features flattering short sleeves with a convenient zip fastening. Correspondence lehenga, also ready-to-wear, features intricate embroidery and a zip fastening for easy wear, with a beautifully flared hem. To complete the set, a plain purple dupatta with a matching border is included.
Main characteristics:
- Made with attention to detail and precision
- Zippers make dressing and undressing easy
- Embroidery craftsmanship adds depth and texture
Myntra’s Super Style Up offer is here with an exciting offer for women who love to wear traditions. The women Lehenga The sale is now live and offers a huge 40% discount and more on a wide range of lehengas. This is a great opportunity for women to modernize their ethnic collections. Embrace it and let yourself conquer the world with complete confidence. Take advantage of the offers in this sale and upgrade your wardrobe by purchasing these latest trendy outfits. buy now to avail these exciting offers from Myntra.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/shopping/your-bollywood-dream-awaits-save-40-and-more-on-lehengas-at-myntra-5637283
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Save 40%+ on Lehengas at Myntra
- Amit Shah vs Arvind Kejriwal on when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retire | Latest news India
- Women's tennis beats Texas for spot in NCAA quarterfinals
- Asteroids and Myst are inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame
- Former Clemson football player calls out Tiger fans
- Meghan Markle dazzles in a 'Windsor dress' with her incredibly long hair and ball gown in 33C heat
- Xi concludes Europe visit with clear message on strengthening cooperation
- Conservatives set to 'break another environmental promise' as hopes of peat ban fade
- Where to see the Northern Lights in the UK tonight as a solar storm warning is in place
- Effect of Cricket Frass Fertilizer on the Growth and Pod Production of Green Beans (Phaseolus vulgaris L.)
- The opening of Full East Link in 2025 is on the razor's edge
- Huawei relies on China's YMTC for memory chips for its latest mobile phones