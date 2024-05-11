Manoj Bajpayee says he cried in his bathroom when Hansal Mehta's face was smeared with ink by protesters and attributes their argument to anger | Bollywood News





Actor Manoj Bajpayee spoke about his fallout with director Hansal Mehta and said they were both caught in a difficult situation which was made worse by his anger. He said his anger also led him to lash out at other filmmaker friends such as Anurag Kashyap and Ram Gopal Varma, and that if he had expressed himself differently, they might not have discussed. In an interview, he spoke about his equation with Hansal, and said that he was very disturbed when the filmmaker was humiliated by protesters after the release of their film Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar!! Asked about their aftermath, he told Siddharth Kannan, “It was a difficult time for all of us. My career was slipping away from me, a career I had achieved after a lot of hard work. Many other unwanted people joined the project, some because of me, others because of Hansal. Things weren't going well after that. Yes, you feel bad, but I'm not the type of person who lets arguments affect me. But I felt bad that Hansal had to go through all this protest. Also Read – Manoj Bajpayee says society is in a phase of despair, decodes success of 12th failure, Pushpa, KGF: Hindustan is sad, people look for heroes who win He continued: “He doesn’t know it, but when it happened, I went into my bathroom and cried. How could this happen to someone like him? Manoj said that he was very close to both of Hansal's parents and was very sad when his father passed away. “His mother gave me food every time we met, because she thought I shouldn't have eaten. Only a mother can think like that,” he says tenderly. Attributing much of his differences with his former aides to his anger, he said things could have been handled differently if he had not resorted to the outbursts. Manoj said that he is a much better person now than before, and even though he doesn't meet Hansal, Anurag or RGV every day, he still has deep respect for each of them. Hansal also spoke about his turbulent relationship with Manoj during Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar!! In an interview with Cinema Express, he said that Manoj behaved “very badly”, which would cause problems on the set. He recalled: “But deep down, he’s a nice guy. He's not a bad person. You get that vibe. When we worked together, I was very irritated. I would ask, Manoj, why are you behaving like this? This was the time when Manoj took the character and left. I don't know how he decided that the character had to be irritable, but he imposed it on everyone. Everyone was running away from him. Saurabh (Shukla) was saying: I went to talk to him and he was mean. What's wrong with him?' Hansal had also spoken about the humiliation he faced after a group of protesters smeared his face with ink. “They not only vandalized my office, but they also tore my clothes. They demanded that I go to Khar Danda locality and make a public apology. They chanted slogans and demanded that I touch the feet of an elderly woman and ask her for forgiveness. They also blackened the face,” he told Siddharth Kannan. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

