Arif Zakaria and Ira Dubey join Nikkhil Advani's 'Freedom at Midnight' series | Bollywood





Mumbai veteran actor Arif Zakaria and Ira Dubey have joined the cast of Nikkhil Advani's political thriller series Freedom at Midnight, the makers announced on Saturday. HT Image Zakaria has been cast as Mohammad Ali Jinnah in the SonyLIV series, co-produced by StudioNext and Advanis Emmay Entertainment. It is based on the book of the same name by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Dubey will essay the role of Fatima, Jinnah's sister. According to the makers, Freedom at Midnight is an epic political thriller that highlights several incidents from India's year of independence and interconnected stories about crucial events and personalities who played an important role in the writing the history of the country as we know it today. 'Jubilee' star Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra of 'Scam 1992' and popular television actor Rajendra Chawla play Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel respectively in the series. “When casting for the roles of Jinnah and Fatima in the series, I was immediately drawn to Arif Zakaria for his striking physical presence – gaunt, imposing, with piercing eyes and a commanding voice that exuded authenticity. His baritone and his clipped British accent embodied the “very essence of Jinnah. In the same vein, I chose Ira Dubey for his ability to embody the grace and strength of Fatima,” Advani said in a statement. “Both actors brought these characters to life effortlessly, capturing the essence of their personalities and their historical significance. Working with Arif and Ira was a testament to their talent and dedication, reinforcing my belief that they were the choices perfect for these roles,” he added. . Advani is attached as the showrunner and director of the series. The story is written by Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, Divya Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai and Ethan Taylor. This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modification to the text.

