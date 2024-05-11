Entertainment
Cannes Film Festival: much more than Bollywood in India
For the first time in 30 years at the Cannes Film Festival, an Indian film will compete for the Palme d'Or in the main competition, alongside new films from Francis Ford Coppola, Yorgos Lanthimos and Andrea Arnold.
The dry spell could come as a surprise to a country with film industries in several regions producing hundreds of films a year, including international sensations like last year's Oscar-nominated RRR.
But the inclusion of All We Imagine as Light, directed by Payal Kapadia, reflects a growing recognition of independent cinema made in the shadow of the country's big hits.
Thierry Frmaux, the artistic director of Cannes, highlighted the new generations of filmmakers in India when he announced the lineup in April. These films offer what critic Namrata Joshi calls a young, inquisitive and provocative look at Indian reality. Indian publications celebrated the country's significant presence at the festival, whose inaugural edition in 1946 included an Indian film, Chetan Anands Neecha Nagar, in its grand prize category.
All We Imagine as Light joins a generally remarkable selection of Indian stories and storytellers in this year's edition, which begins Tuesday. Santosh Sivan will be the first Indian filmmaker to receive the Pierre Angnieux prize for his entire cinematic career. In the Un Certain Regard competition, Sandhya Suris Santosh follows a widow who takes her husband's job as a police officer.
In Directors' Fortnight, a sideshow at Cannes, Karan Kandhari's Sister Midnight plays a defiant newly married woman seeking revenge. And at ACID (Association for the Distribution of Independent Cinema), a parallel program in Cannes dedicated to independent cinema, an Indian feature film, In Retreat, directed by Maisam Ali, will be screened for the first time.
It's great because a lot of times we don't have that many Indian films represented in this way at Cannes, Kapadia said in an interview from Paris where she was putting the finishing touches on her film.
Centered on two roommates, All We Imagine as Light is, says Kapadia, about women coming to work in Mumbai. She returns to Cannes after winning Best Documentary in 2021 for her scholarly reflection on love and protest, A Night of Knowing Nothing. But independent Indian productions may have a long way to go before hitting national screens due to domestic financing problems and markets more accustomed to mainstream fare.
If you want to do something a little , it becomes difficult to find funding, Kapadia said. There are some funds, but it's a very big country and there are a lot of people.
Despite the obstacles, Indian films with modest budgets and artistic ambition have recently won awards abroad at major festivals like Sundance, All That Breathes in 2022; Rotterdam, Cailloux in 2021; and Venice, The Disciple in 2020.
The Museum of Modern Art in New York opened a 2022 showcase of Indian independent films proclaiming: The diversity of Indian cinema has been energized by a growing number of impressive independent works. And documentaries have particularly attracted attention recently with Oscar nominations, including All That Breathes and Writing with Fire, although they lack consistent theatrical distribution in India.
I think the spirit of independent films in India has always been strong, said Deepti DCunha, artistic director, Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. But very few people have access to them and they may find it difficult to watch their films anywhere.
What has helped many Indian filmmakers are co-productions with European countries and the opportunity to be exposed to potential producers at the annual Film Bazaar, an event in Goa with a curated market for Indian films, producers and programmers visiting from abroad, and work. ongoing laboratories. But another connection for a recent generation of independent filmmakers is film school. The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, which Kapadia attended, is one such stronghold, as is Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi.
FTII has provided a tireless supply of technicians not only in terms of editors, sound recordists, cinematographers. [directors of photography] etc., but also the directors, said Shaunak Sen, who directed All That Breathes, in an interview from Delhi.
Sen counts himself lucky: his film about two brothers who run a bird clinic in Delhi screened at Sundance, Cannes and the Oscars, and was picked up by HBO. But he sees what independent filmmakers can face in India, where you know you're looking at this gigantic industry of Bollywood, working in a little corner and trying to make a film exist.
Kapadias' film had been in development since late 2018, taking time to find financing. She was writing the screenplay for All We Imagine as Light while she was still making her documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing. FTII has been the heart of Kapadia's career and it's where she met her partner, with whom she also works, and other essential film companions.
But an international connection was important: She worked on both films with a young French company, learning together as they grew from a small documentary production to a team of sometimes 80 people for All We Imagine as Light. (Big team, small film! she said with a laugh.) The French co-production also benefited from support from the Netherlands through the Hubert Bals Fund of the International Film Festival Rotterdam, which supports filmmakers from around the world at various stages of the creation of their films. .
The independent film industry in Europe is really well designed. They support you every step of the way, Kapadia said, listing grants for script writing, production, post-production and distribution.
She wondered what it would be like if India could adopt the French system of levying taxes on ticket sales that can be used to support independent filmmaking. (She's not the only one to wonder: A editorial in the Indian Express said Kapadias' inclusion provided an opportunity to introspect why it took three decades for a film from one of the world's leading film-producing countries to reach this eminent stage again.)
These are the challenges that filmmakers like Kapadia face, not only in making their films but also in finding audiences. International festival programmers can help encourage independent voices, by viewing current works in India or via links.
In the case of the ACID selection, In Retreat, filmmaker Ali (another FTII graduate) submitted the film, which was one of hundreds considered by the programming team. Filmed in the high-altitude region of Ladakh, it is the story of a middle-aged man trying to return home to a mountain town for his brother's funeral.
I didn't know the director was young, because when you see the film it's incredibly deep, really mature, said Pamela Varela, one of ACID's programmers, before paying him the highest compliment as an author . It's really a movie by someone. You see it from the first sequence, which is incredible.
Rising generations of Indian independent filmmakers share a willingness to experiment formally and, outside of the demands of the studio and mass market, might have more freedom to confront political issues of inequality or caste, for example. Especially if it is a French co-production, says Kapadia with a smile. They are very pro-free speech, so they support whatever you want to do.
These filmmakers find kinship ties both at home and abroad. Kapadia compared filmmaking to making a quilt, a craft, and mentioned Indian filmmakers Yashaswini Raghunandan and Ekta Mittal.
Like moviegoers around the world, filmmakers are in tune with directors around the world, although Sen also cited the particular good-neighborly ties with other South Asian cinemas that reflect a postcolonial modernity.
But when it comes to the new independent wave, don't call it a comeback: by all accounts, the talent has always been there. Cannes has just presented a spotlight and a dazzling opportunity.
I don't think we've seen a new wave of talent recently, DCunha said. It's more that now Europe or the Americas are paying attention to it.
|
