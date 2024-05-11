Cannes Film Festival: much more than Bollywood in India

For the first time in 30 years at the Cannes Film Festival, an Indian film will compete for the Palme d'Or in the main competition, alongside new films from Francis Ford Coppola, Yorgos Lanthimos and Andrea Arnold.

The dry spell could come as a surprise to a country with film industries in several regions producing hundreds of films a year, including international sensations like last year's Oscar-nominated RRR.

But the inclusion of All We Imagine as Light, directed by Payal Kapadia, reflects a growing recognition of independent cinema made in the shadow of the country's big hits.

Thierry Frmaux, the artistic director of Cannes, highlighted the new generations of filmmakers in India when he announced the lineup in April. These films offer what critic Namrata Joshi calls a young, inquisitive and provocative look at Indian reality. Indian publications celebrated the country's significant presence at the festival, whose inaugural edition in 1946 included an Indian film, Chetan Anands Neecha Nagar, in its grand prize category.