Bollywood actors who love to complement their OOTDs with accessories

The simplest yet stylish way to take the fashion game to the next level is to add accessories to the outfit, and in the Indian film industry, not just actresses, even actors are seen enhancing their looks by pairing their outfits with ultra cool accessories.

Today, we're breaking down these five actors' wardrobes and how they've mastered the art of accessorizing like a pro!

Ranveer Singh: the true king of bling

Ranveer always dresses to impress! The actor's bold styles have often caused a stir, but what also grabs attention is the way he adds bling to his outfits.

Varun Dhawan serves the looks, and how!

Varun Dhawan has always spruced up his outfits with striking accessories. Here, we see Varun posing in a chic jacket, and his eye-catching silver necklace enhances his simple yet bold look.

Vijay Varma, the emerging style icon!

Vijay Varma's attitude and confidence make everything look great on him. The actor is considered one of the best dressed actors in Bollywood.

Aparshakti Khurana eats and leaves no crumbs!

Aparshakti Khurana has never shied away from experimenting with outfits, but accessorizing them in the right way is the charm, and that's exactly what actors do! He knows how to elevate the look of his ensembles and he always grabs attention with his eye-catching necklaces. Aparshakti looks super cool in the way he accessorized and definitely stands out as a fashion icon!

Just Arjun Kapoor's cooking style goals!

Over time, Arjun Kapoor gained confidence by trying new fashion styles. Looking at his photos on social media, you will know that the actor's style choice is to wear simple yet chic necklaces.

Be it Aparshakti Khurana, Arjun Kapoor or Vijay Varma, these actors have not only mastered the art of portraying different characters but are also the fashion-forward men to look up to !