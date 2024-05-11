Bollywood hasn't had a good run so far in 2024 with big-ticket films like Fighter And Bad Miyan Chote Miyan do not deliver to the box office. However, there is one comedy comedy that has managed to attract audiences to the theater screens and become a sleeper hit. Madgaon Express.

Madgaon Express, which is Kunal Kemmus' debut film, stars Divyendu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary. The humorous storyline centers on the misadventures of three friends Dodo (Divyendu), Pinku (Pratik Gandhi) and Ayush (Avinash Tiwary) who, as adults, realize their college dream of going to Goa. However, what awaits them is a wild comedy of errors as they find themselves embroiled with dangerous gangsters and a deadly drug cartel.

Madgaon Express has already claimed a place in the evergreen Bollywood comedies, which no matter how many times you watch them, you will laugh as hard as the first time. This can be attributed to the hysterical performances, especially from Pratik Gandhi. The quirky storyline is constantly hilarious with the witty dialogues written by Kunal Kemmu.

Here are 7 hilarious Bollywood comedies like Madgaon Express on Amazon Prime Video that you can watch again and again:

1. Hera Phéri

Nobody does comedies like Priyadarshan, and Hera Phéri That's all the proof we need. The Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Om Puri and Gulshan Grover starrer is filled to the brim with iconic characters like Babu Bhaiya and Gangster Kabira, and the hilarious dialogues remain quotable even after all these years . The film written by Neeraj Vora follows a landlord and his two tenants, all of whom are in desperate need of money. When they receive a ransom note due to cross-connection, they make a plan to claim the ransom for themselves to solve their financial problems. Interesting way, Hera Phéri 3 is currently under construction.

2. Andaz Apna Apna

Another cult Bollywood comedy that makes a perfect movie for a night out with friends is Apna Apna Andaz which stars two Khan superstars – Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, alongside Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor. The romantic film centers on two gold prospectors who attempt to woo an heiress. However, to their surprise, the heiress exchanged identities with her secretary. A crazy adventure follows: one of them truly falls in love with the heiress, while the other falls in love with the secretary. Which also makes Apna Apna Andaz a delightful review is that of supporting characters like Crime Master Gogo, Teja, Robert (Viju Khote) and Vinod (Shehzad Khan).

3. Hero #1

The Govinda-David Dhawan combo and comedies are a match made in cinema heaven. The actors' #1 film series has incredible recall value for movie fans, however, our personal pick remains Hero #1. Starring the hit comedy duo Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, the hit film is a love story about two rich young people who fall in love in Europe and eventually get married. However, a family feud tears them apart and in order to win everyone's hearts (especially that of his wife's grandfather), the husband disguises himself as the new servant of his wife's family. As expected, hilarity ensues. Hero #1 also stars Kader Khan and Paresh Rawal.

4. Golmaal

A comedy film series that showcased Ajay Devgns' comedic timing like no other. Of all the hit episodes of Rohit Shetty, Golmaal is the OG film that holds a special place in the list of best Bollywood comedies of all time. Golmaal: unlimited pleasure, which also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal, revolves around four mischievous friends who find shelter in the house of a blind couple. One of them poses as the grandson of the couple from America, who will inherit their mysterious treasure chest. But friends aren't the only ones who want the fortune, as gangsters are also involved in the mix. As evident in most of Rohit Shetty's films, the supporting characters shine just as much as the main cast, like Pandu Ranga (Vrajesh Hirjee), Vasooli (Mukesh Tiwari) and Sattu Supari (Siddharth Jadhav).

5. 3 idiots

Rajkumar Hiranis' films have the ability to make you laugh out loud and cry in equal measure. 3 idiots, recently re-released in theaters, remains as relevant and as funny as ever, no matter how many times you watch it. Starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya, the coming-of-age film chronicles the lives of three engineering students, in a satirical setting.

6. Welcome

An evergreen Bollywood comedy that made us laugh until we cried is To welcomethanks to iconic characters like Majnu Bhai and Uday Shetty. To welcome tells the love story between a clean-cut man and a beautiful woman, who, unbeknownst to the former, is the sister of two gangsters. The comic adventures follow one after the other, making the film a real laugh riot.

7. Quietly

A blast from the past, shut up shut up is helmed by iconic filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The evergreen classic starring Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Jaya Bachchan and Om Prakash, the film centers on a newly married husband, who disguises himself as his wife's driver in order to play a prank on his brother-in-law highly intellectual. Additionally, his best friend pretends to be him and ends up falling in love with someone else, who tries to uncover all the secrets. The innocent prank gets funnier and funnier as more characters get involved in the mix.

P.S. While still in theaters, you can also watch Madgaon Express on Amazon Prime Video, by renting it.