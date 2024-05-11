Entertainment
KTLA Entertainment reporter was 64
Sam Rubin, popular KTLA-TV morning show anchor since 1991, has died. The Hollywood Reporter has learned. He was 64 years old.
According to TMZInsist on died of a heart attack Friday. He was on air Thursday morning.
“KTLA 5 is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Sam Rubin,” said the channel wrote on (formerly Twitter). “Sam was a giant in the local news industry and entertainment world and a staple of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched everyone who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished most. Our thoughts are with Sam's family during this difficult time.
Perry Sook – founder, chairman and CEO of Nexstar, majority owner of the local station – also released a statement. “Sam was an icon in Los Angeles and the entertainment industry, and he was a beloved member of our Nexstar Nation,” he wrote.
Rubin's manager, Jamie Gruttemeyer, shared his own note with THR: “The morning news will never be the same again. I think we all feel like losing Sam is like losing a close family friend. Someone who could always cheer you up, someone who was welcome in your home and always showed up with a smile on their face. Sam will be forever missed.
During a segment in which KTLA anchors shared news and memories, meteorologist Mark Kriski called in to talk about his colleague. “Everyone in Hollywood knows Sam Rubin…He was my friend. The wonderful thing about Sam is that he always thought big and dreamed bigger.
“He was so genuine, and the Sam you saw on TV was the Sam in our hearts and our lives. Hell, no. It's too early for him to leave. The sun didn't shine as brightly this morning, and the stars won't twinkle as brightly tonight.
Several celebrities called the station to pay tribute to him.
“I just read the news, and it’s the most horrible thing” Henry Winkler said from an airport. “Two things I know: He made you feel special every time, and I'm not the only person who felt that warmth every time they sat at your desk.”
THE Barry The star continued: “Respect was at the heart of his personality. His warmth, it was like you were the only person he knew in the industry. When you were being interviewed by him, there was no one after you, there was no one before you in that office. It was you in that seat, and that's all that mattered. He made every human being feel so special and made them open like a flower. He was interested in you as a professional. He cared about you as a human being, and my thoughts are with his family, you and all his colleagues and friends. We will miss him so much. I'm devastated that he's no longer here. It's still unthinkable.
Ancient Dancing with the stars Cheryl Burke, pro and podcast host, also called. “I’m literally looking at pictures in tears right now,” she said. “He was my podcast dad, whether he liked it or not.” She described chatting with him as “being in my living room talking to a friend,” adding, “He was very present when he interviewed me. »
Jerry O'Connell, who had just appeared on KTLA Friday morning, joined the station to honor the late-night anchor. “There is a wave of emotion in this city right now. This is devastating news… This is a very emotional and sad day not only for the KTLA family but for the entertainment industry as a whole,” the actor said. “This man was a legend.
“The entertainment industry is a scary place. It's a hostile place. It's a competitive place. I'm going to say that Sam was the kindest, warmest soul in this crazy town. He welcomed everyone with open arms and warmth. My first live interview was with Sam Rubin at KTLA at your old studio… He treated everyone with the same amount of love, respect, warmth… he was inspiring.
For die-hard Los Angeles entertainment fans, the San Diego native was an industry fixture, reporting on numerous red carpets in addition to his role as the face of showbiz on Channel 5. He often hosted the station. Live from the Oscars and had his own celebrity talk show, Uncensored Hollywood, for a moment. Rubin was well-liked for his friendly demeanor and wasn't afraid to ask tough questions on a beat that many TV news shows often treat as fluff.
In addition to multiple Emmy Awards, Rubin received a Golden Mike Award for Outstanding Entertainment Reporter, a Lifetime Achievement Honor from the Southern California Broadcasters Association, and another Outstanding Entertainment Reporter Award from the Los Angeles Press Club . In 2013, he was honored by the National Hispanic Media Coalition with its Impact Award for integrity in broadcast journalism.
His work has been published around the world. He has often appeared on BBC television and radio and has been a regular contributor to Australian radio Triple M and Channel 9.
Not only was Rubin a longtime anchor/reporter at KTLA, but he also owned a television production company called SRE Inc. It produced more than 200 hours of broadcast and cable programming, including many of his own programs. In live from red carpet shows and Uncensored Hollywood.
Rubin was a founding member of what was then called the Broadcast Film Critics Association, which has since merged with the Broadcast Television Association to form the Critics Choice Association, which is the largest critics' organization in the United States and in Canada, with more than 600 members.
The Critics Choice Association said it was “devastated by the sudden loss of our dear friend Sam Rubin, a longtime member of our board of directors and a guiding force throughout our 30-year history.” Sam's generous spirit, unfailing good humor and deep knowledge of Hollywood made him a legend in the entertainment industry and a trusted friend to millions of viewers – and to hundreds of stars who were relaxing in easy conversation with him on his set at KTLA and on countless Red Channels. the rugs.”
A 1982 graduate of Occidental College, Rubin co-wrote biographies on Jacqueline Onassis and Mia Farrow.
Survivors include his wife, Leslie, and four children: daughters Perry, Rory and Darcy and son Colby.
Lesley Goldberg and Lexy Perez contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/local-news/sam-rubin-dead-ktla-entertainment-reporter-1235896141/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- AI systems are getting better and better at fooling us
- KTLA Entertainment reporter was 64
- Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a: Is it time to upgrade?
- 7 Hilarious Bollywood Comedies Like Madgaon Express on Amazon Prime Video That You Can Watch Again and Again
- The 'EA Sports College Football 25' leak appears to reveal cover stars
- Meghan Markle's long dress in Nigeria was a nod to the royal family
- The northern lights make a rare appearance in the UK after a solar storm
- Bollywood actors who love to complement their OOTDs with accessories
- FIN7 hacker group uses malicious Google ads to serve NetSupport RAT
- Cannes Film Festival: much more than Bollywood in India
- A bevy of knights qualify for the finals on day 2 of the ASUN Outdoor Championship
- Arif Zakaria and Ira Dubey join Nikkhil Advani's 'Freedom at Midnight' series | Bollywood