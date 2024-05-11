KTLA Entertainment reporter was 64

Sam Rubin, popular KTLA-TV morning show anchor since 1991, has died. The Hollywood Reporter has learned. He was 64 years old.

According to TMZInsist on died of a heart attack Friday. He was on air Thursday morning.

“KTLA 5 is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Sam Rubin,” said the channel wrote on (formerly Twitter). “Sam was a giant in the local news industry and entertainment world and a staple of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched everyone who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished most. Our thoughts are with Sam's family during this difficult time.

Perry Sook – founder, chairman and CEO of Nexstar, majority owner of the local station – also released a statement. “Sam was an icon in Los Angeles and the entertainment industry, and he was a beloved member of our Nexstar Nation,” he wrote.

Rubin's manager, Jamie Gruttemeyer, shared his own note with THR: “The morning news will never be the same again. I think we all feel like losing Sam is like losing a close family friend. Someone who could always cheer you up, someone who was welcome in your home and always showed up with a smile on their face. Sam will be forever missed.

During a segment in which KTLA anchors shared news and memories, meteorologist Mark Kriski called in to talk about his colleague. “Everyone in Hollywood knows Sam Rubin…He was my friend. The wonderful thing about Sam is that he always thought big and dreamed bigger.

“He was so genuine, and the Sam you saw on TV was the Sam in our hearts and our lives. Hell, no. It's too early for him to leave. The sun didn't shine as brightly this morning, and the stars won't twinkle as brightly tonight.

Several celebrities called the station to pay tribute to him.

“I just read the news, and it’s the most horrible thing” Henry Winkler said from an airport. “Two things I know: He made you feel special every time, and I'm not the only person who felt that warmth every time they sat at your desk.”

THE Barry The star continued: “Respect was at the heart of his personality. His warmth, it was like you were the only person he knew in the industry. When you were being interviewed by him, there was no one after you, there was no one before you in that office. It was you in that seat, and that's all that mattered. He made every human being feel so special and made them open like a flower. He was interested in you as a professional. He cared about you as a human being, and my thoughts are with his family, you and all his colleagues and friends. We will miss him so much. I'm devastated that he's no longer here. It's still unthinkable.

Ancient Dancing with the stars Cheryl Burke, pro and podcast host, also called. “I’m literally looking at pictures in tears right now,” she said. “He was my podcast dad, whether he liked it or not.” She described chatting with him as “being in my living room talking to a friend,” adding, “He was very present when he interviewed me. »

Jerry O'Connell, who had just appeared on KTLA Friday morning, joined the station to honor the late-night anchor. “There is a wave of emotion in this city right now. This is devastating news… This is a very emotional and sad day not only for the KTLA family but for the entertainment industry as a whole,” the actor said. “This man was a legend.

“The entertainment industry is a scary place. It's a hostile place. It's a competitive place. I'm going to say that Sam was the kindest, warmest soul in this crazy town. He welcomed everyone with open arms and warmth. My first live interview was with Sam Rubin at KTLA at your old studio… He treated everyone with the same amount of love, respect, warmth… he was inspiring.

For die-hard Los Angeles entertainment fans, the San Diego native was an industry fixture, reporting on numerous red carpets in addition to his role as the face of showbiz on Channel 5. He often hosted the station. Live from the Oscars and had his own celebrity talk show, Uncensored Hollywood, for a moment. Rubin was well-liked for his friendly demeanor and wasn't afraid to ask tough questions on a beat that many TV news shows often treat as fluff.

In addition to multiple Emmy Awards, Rubin received a Golden Mike Award for Outstanding Entertainment Reporter, a Lifetime Achievement Honor from the Southern California Broadcasters Association, and another Outstanding Entertainment Reporter Award from the Los Angeles Press Club . In 2013, he was honored by the National Hispanic Media Coalition with its Impact Award for integrity in broadcast journalism.

His work has been published around the world. He has often appeared on BBC television and radio and has been a regular contributor to Australian radio Triple M and Channel 9.

Not only was Rubin a longtime anchor/reporter at KTLA, but he also owned a television production company called SRE Inc. It produced more than 200 hours of broadcast and cable programming, including many of his own programs. In live from red carpet shows and Uncensored Hollywood.

Rubin was a founding member of what was then called the Broadcast Film Critics Association, which has since merged with the Broadcast Television Association to form the Critics Choice Association, which is the largest critics' organization in the United States and in Canada, with more than 600 members.

The Critics Choice Association said it was “devastated by the sudden loss of our dear friend Sam Rubin, a longtime member of our board of directors and a guiding force throughout our 30-year history.” Sam's generous spirit, unfailing good humor and deep knowledge of Hollywood made him a legend in the entertainment industry and a trusted friend to millions of viewers – and to hundreds of stars who were relaxing in easy conversation with him on his set at KTLA and on countless Red Channels. the rugs.”

A 1982 graduate of Occidental College, Rubin co-wrote biographies on Jacqueline Onassis and Mia Farrow.

Survivors include his wife, Leslie, and four children: daughters Perry, Rory and Darcy and son Colby.

Lesley Goldberg and Lexy Perez contributed to this report.