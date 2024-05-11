How a horrible 2024 will ruin the great Hindi cinema revival of 2023

Bad Miyan Chote Miyan

By: Asjad Nazir

BOLLYWOOD was on such a downward slide for several years that regional industries like Telugu films took over Indian cinema.

After a long list of catastrophic failures, the Hindi film industry has dramatically turned things around in 2023 with blockbuster films like Jawan, Pathaan, Animal and Gadar 2.

In the meantime, Dunki, Tiger 3 And Rocky and Rani's love story survived mixed reviews to achieve decent box office numbers. The deeply Islamophobic propaganda film History of Kerala was declared a hit and Adipurus was ravaged by critics, but still had a blockbuster opening weekend.

The success of all these films restored confidence in an industry that was perhaps at the lowest point in its entire history and many hoped that it was a sign of the return of past glories. If 2023 was a special year, it is now evident that 2024 will undo all that glory and bring back the bad times in Bollywood in a way that no one could have imagined.

The year started with the high-flying film Fighter crashing at the box office. This was followed by a series of failures, including spectacular flops around Eid. Maidan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The only real success was Shaitaan, which was a low-quality remake of a Gujarati film that received largely negative reviews and was only a success because of its relatively low budget. Article 370 was also declared a success in India, but it was heavily criticized for distorting facts, having a one-sided narrative and being a propaganda film for the government. Crew received mixed reviews and was a moderate success at best. Happy Christmas and the recently published Making and making love received positive reviews, but proved to be a box office failure.

Most Bollywood films released in India have had to resort to a two-for-one deal to attract audiences, but even that hasn't really worked.

Things won't get better for the rest of this year and this is perfectly illustrated by the lack of notable Hindi films scheduled for release in the coming months.

Singham again is perhaps the only Bollywood film of 2024 that has the potential to become a major hit. Despite a huge star cast, the cop sequel was postponed from its August release and pushed to Diwali because the producers didn't seem to have the confidence to take on the blockbuster sequel in Telugu. Pushpa: the rulewhich is expected to be the highest-grossing Indian film of this year.

Much of 2023's momentum has been undone by last year's two most successful stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, not releasing any films this year.

In recent years, whenever there has been a bad year for Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is never far away. He's had five movie disasters in 2022, and according to Wikipedia, the actor has nine films scheduled for release in 2024. His action thriller Bad Miyan Chote Miyan was a failure and most of his films scheduled for release this year are destined for the same fate. (Luckily, the nine films listed will not be released this year).

Of course, the 56-year-old is not the only one responsible for Bollywood's bad times. But aging actors like him and Ajay Devgn, headlining a large number of films, are preventing the emergence of much-needed new talent.

Currently, there are no bankable leads under 30 working in Hindi films, which is extraordinary.

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are now the only women under 40 considered capable of attracting audiences.

Among men under 40, Tiger Shroff routinely makes horrible choices that end in failure and Ayushmann Khurrana, 39, showed his small window of success was just a flash in the pan. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh, 38, is facing a career crisis after a number of failures and the cancellation of high-profile films he was set to star in.

In the past, whenever Bollywood was in the doldrums, it bounced back thanks to young talents who revived the industry, the late 1980s being a perfect example. After a largely forgotten decade, a new wave of young stars led by Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla has revived the industry.

But Hindi cinema doesn't have these young stars because rampant nepotism has diluted the talent pool and aging actors are torturing audiences with self-indulgent projects.

With no real young talent and aging stars cashing in while they can with mostly insane projects, it seems like 2023 is a false dawn and the bad times will continue in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, South Indian superstars continue to thrive, with Prabhas (Kalki 2898AD)Allu Arjun (Pushpa: The Rule)NTR Jr. (cattle), Ram Charan (game changer)Suriya (Some time), Kamal Haasan (Indian 2) and Rajinikanth (Vettaiyan) due to big projects hitting the headlines in 2024. All these films will be dubbed in Hindi, and will comprehensively show that Bollywood is no longer the boss of Indian cinema. It's an industry in great difficulty and one that refuses to see how bad things have gotten, even if 2023 offers some hope.