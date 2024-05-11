Entertainment
Bad year for Bollywood
How a horrible 2024 will ruin the great Hindi cinema revival of 2023
By: Asjad Nazir
BOLLYWOOD was on such a downward slide for several years that regional industries like Telugu films took over Indian cinema.
After a long list of catastrophic failures, the Hindi film industry has dramatically turned things around in 2023 with blockbuster films like Jawan, Pathaan, Animal and Gadar 2.
In the meantime, Dunki, Tiger 3 And Rocky and Rani's love story survived mixed reviews to achieve decent box office numbers. The deeply Islamophobic propaganda film History of Kerala was declared a hit and Adipurus was ravaged by critics, but still had a blockbuster opening weekend.
The success of all these films restored confidence in an industry that was perhaps at the lowest point in its entire history and many hoped that it was a sign of the return of past glories. If 2023 was a special year, it is now evident that 2024 will undo all that glory and bring back the bad times in Bollywood in a way that no one could have imagined.
The year started with the high-flying film Fighter crashing at the box office. This was followed by a series of failures, including spectacular flops around Eid. Maidan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
The only real success was Shaitaan, which was a low-quality remake of a Gujarati film that received largely negative reviews and was only a success because of its relatively low budget. Article 370 was also declared a success in India, but it was heavily criticized for distorting facts, having a one-sided narrative and being a propaganda film for the government. Crew received mixed reviews and was a moderate success at best. Happy Christmas and the recently published Making and making love received positive reviews, but proved to be a box office failure.
Most Bollywood films released in India have had to resort to a two-for-one deal to attract audiences, but even that hasn't really worked.
Things won't get better for the rest of this year and this is perfectly illustrated by the lack of notable Hindi films scheduled for release in the coming months.
Singham again is perhaps the only Bollywood film of 2024 that has the potential to become a major hit. Despite a huge star cast, the cop sequel was postponed from its August release and pushed to Diwali because the producers didn't seem to have the confidence to take on the blockbuster sequel in Telugu. Pushpa: the rulewhich is expected to be the highest-grossing Indian film of this year.
Much of 2023's momentum has been undone by last year's two most successful stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, not releasing any films this year.
In recent years, whenever there has been a bad year for Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is never far away. He's had five movie disasters in 2022, and according to Wikipedia, the actor has nine films scheduled for release in 2024. His action thriller Bad Miyan Chote Miyan was a failure and most of his films scheduled for release this year are destined for the same fate. (Luckily, the nine films listed will not be released this year).
Of course, the 56-year-old is not the only one responsible for Bollywood's bad times. But aging actors like him and Ajay Devgn, headlining a large number of films, are preventing the emergence of much-needed new talent.
Currently, there are no bankable leads under 30 working in Hindi films, which is extraordinary.
Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are now the only women under 40 considered capable of attracting audiences.
Among men under 40, Tiger Shroff routinely makes horrible choices that end in failure and Ayushmann Khurrana, 39, showed his small window of success was just a flash in the pan. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh, 38, is facing a career crisis after a number of failures and the cancellation of high-profile films he was set to star in.
In the past, whenever Bollywood was in the doldrums, it bounced back thanks to young talents who revived the industry, the late 1980s being a perfect example. After a largely forgotten decade, a new wave of young stars led by Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla has revived the industry.
But Hindi cinema doesn't have these young stars because rampant nepotism has diluted the talent pool and aging actors are torturing audiences with self-indulgent projects.
With no real young talent and aging stars cashing in while they can with mostly insane projects, it seems like 2023 is a false dawn and the bad times will continue in Bollywood.
Meanwhile, South Indian superstars continue to thrive, with Prabhas (Kalki 2898AD)Allu Arjun (Pushpa: The Rule)NTR Jr. (cattle), Ram Charan (game changer)Suriya (Some time), Kamal Haasan (Indian 2) and Rajinikanth (Vettaiyan) due to big projects hitting the headlines in 2024. All these films will be dubbed in Hindi, and will comprehensively show that Bollywood is no longer the boss of Indian cinema. It's an industry in great difficulty and one that refuses to see how bad things have gotten, even if 2023 offers some hope.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.easterneye.biz/bad-year-for-bollywood/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Johan Fourié | Populism is evolving. Here's what it means for South Africa
- Bad year for Bollywood
- Freshman leads Lakeview to 17th consecutive All-City girls tennis crown
- Man Behind Viral White Gold Dress Admits He Tried to Strangle His Wife
- Google executives say fewer layoffs would mean huge profits for employees
- Xi Jinping has chosen his European camp
- Inaction by India's election watchdog allows PM Modi to commit 'brazen' violations, opposition says – World
- Northern Lights: How to see the Northern Lights in the UK tonight as solar storms continue
- AI systems are getting better and better at fooling us
- KTLA Entertainment reporter was 64
- Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a: Is it time to upgrade?
- 7 Hilarious Bollywood Comedies Like Madgaon Express on Amazon Prime Video That You Can Watch Again and Again