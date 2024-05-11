After the failure of “Fall Guy,” Hollywood prepares for an uncertain summer

A year after the “Barbenheimer” cultural frenzy that grossed hundreds of millions in Hollywood, the movie business enters the summer with no clear blockbuster on the horizon and lingering questions about the future of movie theaters.

Universal's “The Fall Guy” was seen by many box office watchers as the potential spark the company needed to lure moviegoers back to theaters and kick off what the studios hope will be a profitable summer.

But the action romantic comedy's underperformance in its opening weekend has film industry experts warning that such a failure is another wake-up call for an industry still reeling from the effects coronavirus pandemic and labor issues that have put some major projects on hold.

“After the pandemic and the strikes, the film industry just couldn't catch a break,” said Shawn Robbins, a film consultant and box office analyst. “'Fall Guy' has kind of had to shoulder the burden of being the big opener of the summer, but we're still seeing the end of the effects of these delays.”

The resounding success of WarnerBros’ “Barbie.” and Universal's “Oppenheimer” last summer was celebrated by many in the industry as a necessary antidote to the years-long trend of declining movie theater attendance.

The global box office is estimated to be up more than 30% in 2023 from the previous year, but that figure still lags double digits behind attendance figures from the last three years before the pandemic , according to Deadline. reported.

“The remarkable success of 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' owes much to timing: both films were released in the heat of their marketing campaigns, an urgency compounded by the need to complete all press work before the impending actors' strike.” , noted film critic Catherine Shoard on Friday.

The large-scale press marketing worked, as the two films together earned $235 million in their opening weekend, en route to estimated worldwide sales of more than $2 billion last summer.

Last fall, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists reached an agreement with the studios on a new contract after a six-month strike period, the first of its kind since the 1960s.

Observers say the failure of “The Fall Guy” further dampens already gloomy expectations for a drop of up to 25 percent in domestic summer ticket sales compared to last year.

“What we're probably going to see this summer is more movies happening in that mid-digit range, instead of just having a $600 million movie and $400 million movies coming out at the same time ” Robbins explained.

“Fall Guy” was expected to gross some $40 million on its opening weekend, according to the Guardian reportedbut fell short of that goal, grossing less than $30 million.

Which complicates things for big traditional Hollywood brands like WarnerBros. and Universal, as they look to entice audiences to invest their time and money in theaters this summer, is the continued proliferation of increased quality streaming offerings at home.

The streaming trend in Hollywood is nothing new.

The number of subscriptions to streaming services worldwide surpassed 1 billion for the first time in 2020, with subscriptions in the United States alone jumping by a third that year, according to the Motion Picture Association of America.

But recent box office struggles further underscore a saturated market increasingly dominated by tech companies with big balance sheets, industry players say.

Amazon and Apple have moved into the movie business in a big way, investing hundreds of millions in films like “Flowers of a Killer Moon” and “Creed III.”

Disney, whose executives recently announced that they will focus more on films to favor quality over quantity, hopes that the next Marvel summer episode, “Deadpool and Wolverine”, will deal a blow to the streamers at box office.

More optimistic observers and critics say the success of films like “Dune: Part Two” suggests there is still some appetite for watching movies in person, especially on high-end screens like IMAX.

The slow start to the year will only increase pressure on a slew of high-profile animated films slated for release this year, including Columbia's “The Garfield Movie,” Disney's “Inside Out 2” and “I, Despicable 4” from Universal.

Other films that filmmakers hope to reduce the expected decline in profits this year are “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” which opens this weekend; “Furiosa,” the Mad Max prequel, next week, and Kevin Costner's Civil War-era western “Horizon: An American Saga” in June.

Yet it is almost certain that overall revenues for filmmakers will be lower this summer than the cash cow brought by last year's “Barbenheimer” phenomenon.

“Looking at the summer release schedule, what we're not seeing is guaranteed box office success,” said Steve Granelli, a professor of film and pop culture at Northeastern University. “It’s something that’s pretty indicative of the overall health of the industry.”

It's possible that one or more featured films will be a breakout success, but that would be a surprise for an industry that is targeting no more than $3 billion in revenue from theatrical releases this summer, according to analysts.

“Everything is relative, and the industry has been expecting this for a long time,” Robbins said. “The company has always had to plan eight to fifteen months in advance. It looks like we're close to acceptance now and looking more towards the second half of the year when things might improve from a business perspective.