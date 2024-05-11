Mother's Day 2024: Five Bollywood Movies You Can Watch With Your Mom This Year

Mother's Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May. It is widely observed throughout the world.

This day is celebrated in honor of a mother, who protects and nourishes children.

This year, Mother's Day will be celebrated on May 12.

In contemporary Indian cinema, mothers are portrayed as strong women who have their own voice.

READ ALSO : Mother's Day 2024: ten financial tips to empower mothers on May 12

In Indian films, we often see that mothers treat their children like best friends.

Here are five Bollywood movies that kids can watch with their mom on Mother's Day

Mimi

Mimi, a 2021 Hindi-language film directed by Laxman Utekar, was a remake of the 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! The film revolves around the main character Mimi (played by Kriti Sanon), a surrogate mother. She is carrying the child of an American couple.

When the doctor tells the couple that the child might have Down syndrome, they ask Mimi to abort the pregnancy which she refuses and subsequently gives birth to a healthy child.

READ ALSO : Mother's Day 2024: The 5 Best Money Lessons You Can Learn From Your Mom

English Vinglish

Sridevis 2012 hit English Vinglish is the story of a quiet and mild-mannered housewife who endures small slights every day from her well-educated husband and daughter due to her inability to speak and understand language. 'English.

One day, during a trip to visit her sister in Manhattan, she decides to enroll in an English class and meets a host of new people who tell her to value herself beyond other people's views.

The sky is pink

The Sky Is Pink is the heartbreaking story of a couple played by Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar and their daughter who is diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, a terminal illness. The couple tries to provide a fulfilling life for their daughter, while simultaneously navigating their marriage.

Secret Superstar

The 2017 film revolves around the character of Insia who is very passionate about singing but belongs to a very conservative family. His father does not allow him to develop talents but his mother secretly helps him realize his dreams.

Dangal

The 2016 Aamir Khan-starring film is a biopic of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, who trains his daughters Babita and Geeta in wrestling despite existing social stigmas.

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Check out all the industry news, banking news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: May 11, 2024, 8:24 PM IST

Topics that might interest you

