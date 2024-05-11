Los Angeles Workers Unite in Hollywood — The

Entertainment
The start of May marks International Workers' Day, when many workers celebrate by coming together for a cause. This Wednesday, the Los Angeles May Day Coalition organized an annual march with the theme Solidarity is Power: People United. »
The coalition is made up of more than 30 organizations, including the Coalition for Immigrant Human Rights (CHIRLA), the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and United Teachers Los Angeles , who were all present at the march. .
Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez said in a statement that May Day in Los Angeles is about building a better community for workers, immigrants and all Angelenos.
The rally started on Sunset Blvd. and Gower St., where many labor organizations and supporters gathered as speakers addressed the crowd. Yvonne Wheeler, president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, was among the speakers.
Leading the march were Los Angeles janitorial workers from the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) United Service Workers West (USWW), whose contracts had expired and were under negotiation. Julio Ramirez, industrial vice president of USWW's janitorial division, said janitorial staff are protesting for better wages, better health benefits and better lives. If their union contract is not concluded by Monday, they would go on strike.
After the march, they actually reached an agreement in principle, and on Monday, members across California voted to approve the new deal. According to Sebastian Silva, communications coordinator at SEIU USWW, the contract includes historic pay increases and new protections to combat workplace sexual assault and unsafe workloads.
Maria Vasquez, a janitor at LAX Terminal 7, attended the rally with her co-workers and union members, demonstrating for wage increases. Even though their contract did not expire, they showed solidarity with Ramírez's cause.
This affects all of us in all departments, Vasquez said. She explained that the current minimum wage does not effectively compensate for the travel, rent and other expenses employees face on a daily basis. Many workers live far from their jobs because rents are cheaper in some areas, but then they must choose between paying the high price of gasoline or using public transportation, where they face many dangers.
There are a lot of things people don't see. “We, the workers at LAX, we push through our lives and, you know, we do what we have to do to go to work, and it's very complicated,” Vasquez said.
Eduardo Martinez, who represents the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) in the housing division, attended the march and spoke about high rents in California. He shared that AHF is proposing a bill in November regarding rent control in the city of Los Angeles. We found that it is very difficult to live in California, Martinez said. There are 60,000 people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County, so we need to do something more.
The march was made up not only of workers and their families, but also of groups of students preparing to enter the job market.
Javier Carbajal, advisor at the Dream Resource Center at Los Angeles Valley Colleges (LAVC), said they prepare students to enter the workforce at (LAVC), but want to ensure students can access working conditions fair. Carabjal described the turnout at this year's May Day march, saying, “A lot of families, a lot of communities, a lot of individuals supporting the same causes. The idea that individuals should have the right to be free and individuals should have the right to have a fair job.
Among those fighting for fair wages and fair working conditions for workers, there is an overwhelming majority in favor of a ceasefire in Gaza. Organizations, such as the Coalition for Immigrant Human Rights and the Party for Socialism and Liberation, marched with signs in support of Palestine that read Stop the War on Workers and Workers Demand a Cease -fire now.
Student groups from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Southern California (USC) marched in support of Palestine. USC student Maile McCann said, “We're here to bring international solidarity to our labor organization and, you know, to celebrate the success of the labor movement right now and to bring worker power to bear of political power.
After the initial rally, the crowd marched to Hollywood and Highland, where a closing rally was held in front of the TCL Chinese Theater. Soto-Martinez kicked off the program and the group Jornaleros del Norte Cumbia closed with a musical performance.
