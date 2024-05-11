Rushdie's alleged attacker, awaiting trial in New York, could still face federal charges, lawyer says

MAYVILLE, NY Lawyer for New Jersey man accused of stabbed author Salman Rushdie is in talks with county and federal prosecutors to try to resolve existing attempted murder charges without a trial as well as potential terrorism-related charges that could still be filed, he said Friday.

Hadi Matar, 26, has been held without bail since his arrest in 2022, immediately after allegedly assaulting the internationally renowned writer in front of a stunned audience he was about to address at the Chautauqua Institution in West from New York. Rushdie was blinded in one eye and moderator Henry Reese was also injured.

Matar pleaded not guilty for assault and attempted murder after being indicted by a Chautauqua County grand jury shortly after the attack.

The U.S. Department of Justice continues to consider separate federal charges against Matar, although none have yet been filed, according to public defender Nathaniel Barone, who said he is in contact with federal prosecutors.

They see things from a whole different perspective, Barone said.

Any law you deal with at the federal level could be based on terrorism, he added, without providing details, and the exposure is far more important to my client than the state charges.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney's office said she neither confirms nor denies the investigations.

If Matar agrees to plead guilty in the state and a possible federal case, Barone said, he would want a shorter prison sentence in exchange, something Chautauqua County Prosecutor Jason Schmidt is not willing to do. consider.

Barone said Matar faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of attempted murder, and he proposed a maximum of 20 years instead, otherwise there's no carrot to plead here.

Schmidt said he would accept no less than the maximum, given the nature of the crime, whether or not the Justice Department pursues a case.

It's not just Salman Rushdie, he said. It's freedom of expression. It's the fact that this happened in front of thousands of people and it was recorded, and it's also an acknowledgment that some people should be held accountable.

Rushdie, 76, spent years in hiding after the Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa or decree, in 1989, calling for his death because of his novel The Satanic Verses, which some Muslims consider blasphemous. Over the past two decades, Rushdie has traveled freely.

The prolific Anglo-American author of Indian origin detailed the near-fatal attack and a painful recovery in a memoir: Knife: Meditations After Attempted Murder, released in April. In it, Rushdie writes that he saw a man running toward him and described the knife plunging into his hand, severing tendons and nerves, as he raised it in self-defense.

Afterwards, there were a lot of blows, to the neck, to the chest, to the eyes, everywhere, he wrote. I feel my legs give way and I fall. Rushdie does not use his attacker's name in the book, referring to him as The A., short for The Ass (or Asinine man).

The author, whose works also include Midnight's Children and Victory City, is on the witness list for the Matars trial in Chautauqua County, scheduled for September.

Matar was born in the United States but has dual citizenship in Lebanon, where his parents were born. His mother said her son changed, becoming withdrawn and moody, after visiting his father in Lebanon in 2018.