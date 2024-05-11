2 former titleholders leave the Miss USA organization





The Miss USA organizations' problems seem to be getting so big that even a choreographed group number can't distract spectators. This week, Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt and Miss Teen USA 2023 UmaSofia Srivastava renounced their crowns and announced it via Instagram posts. A week earlier, Claudia Michelle, Miss USA's social media director, publicly resigned from the organization, calling it a toxic workplace for her and the titleholders. Publicly, Voigt cited his mental health in his resignation, while Srivastava said his personal values ​​no longer fully aligned with the direction of the organization. In a resignation letter seen by NBC, Voigt said Miss USA has maintained a toxic environment that amounts to mismanagement at best and bullying and harassment at worst. The organization did not respond to NBC's request for comment on the letter. Michelle said the group's management would restrict both women's posts on social media (although eagle-eyed pageant fans noticed the first letters of the sentences in Voigt's resignation message reading I'm Silenced ). THE last years at the Miss USA Organization were about as scary as an early episode of Toddlers and Tiaras. In 2022, Anne Jakrajutatip, a wealthy Thai businesswoman, purchased the brand (including her sister, Miss Universe) with her company JKN Global Group for $20 million and became the first woman to own the organization.

In 2023, then-Miss USA president Crystle Stewart left her position following allegations that the 2022 pageant was rigged. Stewart's husband, Max Sebrechts, vice president of Miss USA, also resigned after several contestants accused him of sexual harassment.

Stewart was replaced within hours by fashion designer Laylah Rose, now owner of the Miss USA franchise.

Just over a week before the Miss Universe 2023 pageant, it was revealed that JKN Global Group had filed for bankruptcy. The rapid resignation of two titleholders has now sparked renewed scrutiny of Miss USA and Rose, whom Voigt accused of mistreatment. After that ? The organization said it supported the two former titleholders in their decision. Several Miss USA 2023 contestants called on the organization to let Voigt out of her NDA so she could share her experience.M.M.

